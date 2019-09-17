The Award-Winning Gearlab Deck Pod Wins Paddlesports Retailer Industry Award for Best Boating Accessory

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearlab Outdoors, an award-winning design company, bagged another award at The Paddlesports Retailer show for their new Deck Pod™. This revolutionary new deck pod promises to be a game-changer for kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders alike. Created by a team of award-winning industrial designers, the Gearlab Deck Pod is designed for integrated kayaking safety, featuring dedicated slots for pump, paddle float, and hydration system.

Gearlab Outdoors

With a system of webbing and buckles, the bag lashes to the deck of a kayak (or SUP), making for a tidy, organized deck, and its clever design allows for one-handed access to the critical safety items stowed inside.

Both sides of the Deck Pod have a solid holder for pump and paddle float; paddlers can simply slide the gear in without needing to adjust sloppy mesh. To remove gear, simply click the strap's buckle to release it. The Deck Pod can also fit a 3-liter hydration system and the built-in tube hole design provides easy access. A hidden handle beneath the bag eliminates the possibility of confusing spray skirt with deck bag when capsized.

Chun Shih Sun shares his reaction. "We are very honored to have won this award. We worked very hard on a design solution that would be efficient, clean and precise for all our needs on the water and to make it perfectly adaptable to all of us in shared water sports in our industry. We could not be more pleased. Thank you for the votes."

See it now

A mesh compartment inside the deck bag provides additional storage for essentials and allows water to easily drain out when the pod is lifted up. The Deck Pod fastens to the deck with four straps and buckles. The buckle system allows for affixing the bag to the kayak deck — and unleashing it — with ease, with no need to pair and route for the buckle to attach like conventional deck bags. Dimensions: 44 x 25 x 10 cm. $79 USD.

Gearlab, which pioneered the first modern carbon fiber Greenland-style paddle with exchangeable tips, debuts the Deck Pod as part of its new accessory collection for summer 2019, including a new paddle-carrying travel bag and a new paddle float, as well as a redesigned cabin bag.

For the past eight years, Gearlab has designed and manufactured Greenland-style carbon-fiber paddles for ocean kayakers around the world. Created by a team of award-winning industrial designers and outdoor enthusiasts, the paddles are adapted from indigenous Inuit designs. Greenland paddles allow kayakers to travel farther with greater efficiency and precision while reducing injury and fatigue. Made from 100 percent continuous carbon-fiber material, Gearlab paddles perfect thousand-year-old ergonomics with advanced material strength and durability. Gearlab paddles will open up a new realm of adventure for both recreational and advanced kayakers. Discover the benefits of Gearlab paddles at GearlabOutdoors.com.

Contact: Mike Shih | GEARLAB | mike.shih@gearlaboutdoor.com, bethccohran@whatsuppr.com

Related Images

award-winning-gearlab-pod.jpg

Award-Winning Gearlab Pod

SOURCE Gearlab Outdoors