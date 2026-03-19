The Bell & Drum Towers: Fresh out of the oven

BEIJING, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

What if Chinese pastries were like gingerbread houses or mooncakes met croissants?

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In Beijing, ingenious bakers turn city icons into pastries, blending sculpted cookies, cultural souvenirs, and comfort food all in one.

From jujube crisps shaped like necklaces to Bell & Drum Towers cakes, it's an edible mini city packed into a box of pastries, and each bite offers a taste of old Beijing.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn