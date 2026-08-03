The Best Curly Hair Dryer Just Got Smarter: Bellissima Italia Introduces the Diffon Pro Curl

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Bellissima Italia

Aug 03, 2026, 08:48 ET

The Award-Winning Brand Behind ELLE & Marie Claire's Best Diffuser for Curly Hair Brings Its Most Advanced Tool to Consumers and Professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellissima Italia, the professional hair tool brandtrusted by curl experts and everyday consumers alike, announces the launch of theDiffon Pro Curl — the brand's first digital Diffon and smartest all-in-one hair dryerand diffuser in its history.  Engineered to professional standards and designed for use athome or in the salon, the Diffon Pro Curl delivers the power, precision, andcustomization that curl specialists demand and the ease that real people need every day.

Built for the Pros. Perfected for You.

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Diffon Pro Curl
Diffon Pro Curl

The Diffon Pro Curl closes the gap between salon-grade performance and at-home accessibility. Whether you're a licensed stylist serving clients with diverse curl patterns or a consumer reclaiming your natural texture, this tool was built for your routine.

Two Professional Diffuser Attachments — Two Distinct Results 

  • Bounce & Volume Diffuser — Concave diffuser with finger prongs and argan-infused ceramic & Ion Care technology that enhances natural curl shape while boosting elasticity, volume, softness, and shine. Ideal for wavy and loosely curly hair 
  • Define & Sculpt Diffuser — Flat precision diffuser designed to maintain natural curl length and minimize shrinkage during drying while creating super-defined, soft curls. Ideal for tighter curls and coily hair 

Professional-Grade Technology 

  • Diffon Pro Curl Enhancing System — The first digital Diffon hair dryer with an interchangeable diffuser system, pairing argan oil-infused ceramic heat with precision diffused airflow for salon-quality results at home 
  • Next-gen digital motor — Engineered for Bellissima's fastest results yet, without compromising curl quality 
  • Dual Ion Care Technology — Positive and negative ions maintain hydration and control frizz from root to tip 
  • 21 Customizable Settings — Five temperature levels, three speeds, three cool settings, and three Scalp & Care mode settings for a fully tailored drying routine across all hair types 
  • Digital Heat Control — Temperature sensor + digital chip work in synergy to maintain optimal heat, protecting every curl from damage and breakage 
  • Scalp & Care Mode — Alternating hot and cold airflow gently dries and sets curls simultaneously. Ideal for sensitive scalps and afro, very dry, or damaged hair 
  • Smart Cleaning Function — Auto-timer alerts when the air filter needs cleaning 

Clinically Proven. Curl-Certified. Tested with Bio Basic Europe: 

  • 100% experienced greater softness vs. a traditional hairdryer with diffuser1
  • 100% showed improved frizz control and more controlled curls1 
  • 95% would fully recommend it2
  • 85% consider it the best diffuser they've ever tried2

US Pricing & Availability: $229 /  bellissimahairtools.com 

Canadian Pricing & Availability: $329 / ca.bellissimahairtools.com 

Follow Bellissima Italia: 

Instagram: @bellissimahairtools_hq | TikTok: @bellissimahairtools | Facebook & YouTube: @bellissimahairtools

Media Contact:
RED PR
201.264.0700

SOURCE Bellissima Italia

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