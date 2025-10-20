Take Your Best Curls Anywhere: Bellissima Italia Launches the Travel-Ready Diffon Worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellissima Italia, a leader in professional-quality hair tools and a trusted brand for the curl community, announces the North American launch of its latest innovation, the Diffon Worldwide.

Diffon Worldwide

The new Bellissima Diffon Worldwide ($119 USD) is designed to address a key challenge for curly-haired individuals: maintaining their healthy, defined curl pattern while on vacation or traveling abroad. With US travel to Europe increasing by 10% in 2025, according to Business Insider , those with wavy and curly hair can travel without sacrificing their curly hair routine.

Diffon Worldwide's convenient, new dual-voltage feature ensures consistent results anywhere in the world, eliminating the need for bulky converters or subpar hotel hair dryers. This advanced curly hair dryer with a built-in diffuser is a game-changer for anyone seeking a lightweight, high-performance styling solution on the go.

Key Features & Benefits:

Dual-Voltage Travel Technology: A category-leading feature that easily adjusts for international voltage (125V - 250V), making it the ideal travel hair dryer for curly hair.

A category-leading feature that easily adjusts for international voltage (125V - 250V), making it the ideal travel hair dryer for curly hair. Curl Booster System: This advanced technology gently and evenly diffuses air to reduce frizz and create bouncy, defined curls. The micro-holes and finger-like prongs work together to respect the natural curl pattern.

This advanced technology gently and evenly diffuses air to reduce frizz and create bouncy, defined curls. The micro-holes and finger-like prongs work together to respect the natural curl pattern. Ceramic & Argan Oil Technology: The central heating element is coated with ceramic infused with argan oil to provide even, gentle infrared heat. This ceramic diffuser technology protects hair from excess heat and dryness while boosting natural shine and softness.

The central heating element is coated with ceramic infused with argan oil to provide even, gentle infrared heat. This ceramic diffuser technology protects hair from excess heat and dryness while boosting natural shine and softness. Lightweight & Ergonomic for Travel: The newly streamlined design is lightweight, cooler, and more comfortable to hold, providing maximum maneuverability for styling on the road. The soft Lux travel pouch features a flexible silicone cord clip, keeping it neat and tidy and adding to its portability.

The newly streamlined design is lightweight, cooler, and more comfortable to hold, providing maximum maneuverability for styling on the road. The soft Lux travel pouch features a flexible silicone cord clip, keeping it neat and tidy and adding to its portability. Frizz and Dryness-Fighting Performance: Two adjustable airflow and temperature settings enable a personalized styling routine that focuses on reducing frizz and dryness while respecting the curl pattern.

Bellissima Italia continues its mission to provide innovative, high-performance hair tools that truly meet the needs of the curly and wavy community. Diffon Worldwide ensures that beautiful curls are always within reach, no matter the destination.

Availability: The Bellissima Diffon Worldwide launches on October 1, 2025, and will be available for purchase exclusively at BellissimaHairTools.com.

