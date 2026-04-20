"The Best Protein Supplement We've Ever Used" Power Life High Impact Protein Receives 92% Positive Customer Reviews Nationwide

Power Life High Impact Protein Whey and Plant-Based Blends Feature HMB, Vitamin D3, and Digestive Enzymes to Help Support Lean Muscle, Recovery, and Overall Strength

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life®, the science-based wellness brand endorsed by fitness icon and lifestyle expert Brooke Burke, has received over 92% positive customer reviews across its High Impact Protein product line, a testament to the brand's mission of delivering high-quality nutrition that supports a strong, resilient body at any age.

Power Life High Impact Protein is a scientifically formulated protein supplement designed to help support muscle strength, recovery, lean muscle preservation, and overall vitality. Available in both plant-based and whey-based formulas, this line combines protein with clinically studied ingredients like HMB, vitamin D3, Aquamin®, and ChroMax®. Among the many satisfied fans is celebrity fitness icon and Power Life Wellness Ambassador, Brooke Burke.

Power Life's High Impact Protein is available in both whey-based and plant-based formulas, designed to help preserve lean muscle, support muscle strength and recovery, and promote a healthier body composition. Each blend is uniquely formulated with key ingredients like HMB (a muscle-supporting compound) and vitamin D3. Customers have praised the product for its noticeable impact on strength, endurance, and recovery, even during rest periods.✝

With essential nutrients including calcium and chromium, Power Life's protein powders go beyond typical supplements, offering users an expertly crafted solution for staying strong, confident, and energized.

What is Power Life High Impact Protein?

Power Life High Impact Protein is a premium nutritional supplement designed to support muscle strength, recovery, and healthy body composition, especially as you age. This science-based formula, available in both whey protein and plant-based protein options, features a powerful blend of HMB (beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutyrate), vitamin D3, calcium, chromium, and digestive enzymes to help preserve lean muscle, fuel clean energy, and aid in digestion. Whether you're looking to boost post-workout recovery, stay strong during rest periods, or maintain muscle mass as you age, High Impact Protein provides the essential nutrients your body needs.✝

Power Life's High Impact Protein, both the whey and plant-based formulas, are available in three delicious flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry Vanilla. Each flavor is carefully crafted for a smooth, satisfying taste without the chalky or gritty texture found in many protein powders. Whether you're blending it into a post-workout shake or adding it to your favorite smoothie, these flavors make it easy (and enjoyable) to get the muscle-supporting nutrients your body needs. Plus, all flavors are free from artificial sweeteners, so you can fuel your body with clean, great-tasting protein every day.

What is the Difference Between Plant Protein and Whey Protein?

The key difference between plant protein and whey protein lies in their source and digestibility.

Whey protein is derived from dairy and is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It's highly bioavailable and fast-absorbing, making it ideal for post-workout recovery.

Plant-based protein, on the other hand, is derived from high-quality plant sources and is often gentler on the digestive system. Power Life's High Impact Plant Protein includes digestive enzymes to reduce bloating, cramping, and gas, common issues with other protein powders.✝

Both formulas are enriched with HMB, vitamin D3, and other muscle-supporting nutrients, offering clean, powerful support for your strength and vitality goals.

Is Plant Protein or Whey Protein Better for Me?

The best protein for you depends on your dietary preferences, digestive health, and fitness goals.

If you tolerate dairy and want fast muscle recovery, High Impact Whey Protein may be your best choice.

If you're following a plant-based diet, have a sensitive stomach, or want a cleaner source of energy, High Impact Plant Protein is a fantastic option.

Both formulas support muscle strength, lean muscle preservation, and healthy body composition, thanks to their inclusion of HMB, vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes. With over 92% positive customer reviews, Power Life's protein powders are trusted tools for anyone looking to feel stronger, more confident, and energized, at any age. See the website for more details on customer reviews.

Power Life High Impact Protein Reviews

"I am 65 and mix my vanilla "High Impact Plant Protein" in a fruit and oatmeal smoothie every morning when I wake up. I love the way it energizes me, and I don't get hungry till lunch. My day generally starts at 3:00am and I drive a truck for a living. It truly keeps me going for my 12-hour days." - Mike

"Best ever. Love all flavors. All of my family uses it and loves it too. I'm nearly 55 years old and have been working out most of my adult life. My wife and daughters are also fit and healthy and workout as part of our healthy lifestyle. This product has been an integral part of it and is by far the best protein supplement we've ever used." - Randy

"I've tried many, many protein supplements over the years and this one is hands down the best. Yes it tastes great and has a nice texture. However, more importantly, it helps me feel great! Drinking this every morning (especially when mixed with Foundation Four), helps me feel nourished, energized, and strong throughout the day. My workouts are high-energy and I feel like my recovery is more effective. Can't recommend this highly enough." - Erin

Power Life High Impact Plant Protein Ingredients

Plant protein

myHMB® and D3

Aquamin®

ChroMax® (chromium picolinate)

Together, these ingredients:

Support lean muscle preservation, especially during periods of rest or reduced activity✝

Enhance muscle strength and recovery after workouts or physical activity✝

Promote healthy body composition by aiding in the maintenance of muscle mass over fat✝

Deliver clean, sustained energy without crashes or artificial stimulants✝*

Support strong bones and immune health with a high dose of Vitamin D3 and Calcium✝

Improve digestion and nutrient absorption with added digestive enzymes✝

Reduce common digestive discomfort like bloating, gas, and cramping✝

Help you feel stronger, more energized, and confident at any stage of life✝

Benefits of Vegan Protein Blend in Power Life High Impact Plant Protein:

Supports lean muscle growth and maintenance with high-quality plant-based protein✝

Provides a clean, dairy-free alternative for those with lactose intolerance or plant-based diets

Easily digestible and less likely to cause bloating or discomfort compared to some animal proteins

Fuels muscles with essential amino acids to promote strength and energy✝

Aids in muscle recovery after workouts or daily physical activity✝

Benefits of the HMB and Vitamin D3 in Power Life High Impact Plant Protein:

HMB helps reduce muscle breakdown, especially during rest periods or calorie restriction✝

Supports muscle strength, endurance, and recovery✝

Vitamin D3 plays a crucial role in calcium absorption for strong bones and joints✝

Benefits of the Aquamin® in Power Life High Impact Plant Protein:

Natural marine-sourced multi-mineral complex rich in calcium, magnesium, and trace minerals

Supports bone strength and mineral density✝

Aids in muscle function and recovery✝

Promotes joint comfort and overall skeletal health✝

Benefits of the ChroMax® in Power Life High Impact Plant Protein:

Helps regulate healthy blood sugar levels✝

Supports balanced metabolism and energy production✝

May reduce sugar cravings and promote better appetite control✝

Aids in maintaining a healthy body composition over time✝

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein Ingredients

Whey protein

myHMB® and D3

DigeZyme®

Aquamin®

ChroMax® (chromium picolinate)

Together, these ingredients:

Promote full-body strength and endurance, even during periods of rest or inactivity✝

Aids in faster post-workout recovery and helps reduce muscle soreness✝

Encourage lean muscle development while supporting metabolic efficiency✝

Provide comprehensive bone and joint support to stay mobile and resilient✝

Help the body digest and absorb nutrients more effectively for improved performance✝

Support balanced blood sugar levels and steady energy throughout the day✝

Help curb unhealthy cravings and support appetite regulation✝

Benefits of the Whey Protein in Power Life High Impact Whey Protein:

Delivers a fast-absorbing, complete protein source packed with all nine essential amino acids

Helps jumpstart muscle recovery after physical activity or strength training✝

Supports muscle protein synthesis to maximize lean muscle gains✝

Benefits of the DigeZyme® in Power Life High Impact Whey Protein:

A powerful enzyme blend that helps break down protein, carbs, and fats more efficiently

Supports smoother digestion and better nutrient utilization✝

Minimizes the chance of bloating, gas, and indigestion often associated with whey protein✝

Promotes gut comfort for those with mild sensitivities to dairy

Enhances the bioavailability of the protein for optimal muscle nourishment✝

Benefits of the HMB and Vitamin D3 in Power Life High Impact Plant Protein:

Encourages strength retention and performance even during rest days or aging✝

Vitamin D3 plays a critical role in muscle contraction, bone support, and immune function✝

Together, they enhance your ability to recover faster and stay active longer✝

Benefits of the Aquamin® in Power Life High Impact Plant Protein:

A unique multi-mineral complex derived from red marine algae to support skeletal health✝

Rich in bioavailable calcium and magnesium for improved bone strength and flexibility✝

Supports joint health and reduces exercise-related stiffness✝

Helps optimize muscular function through better mineral balance✝

Benefits of the ChroMax® in Power Life High Impact Plant Protein:

Provides a highly absorbable form of chromium to support metabolic health

Helps the body maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day✝

May support appetite regulation and reduce sugar cravings✝

Plays a role in improving body composition by supporting lean muscle over fat✝

What Makes Power Life High Impact Protein Different From Other Proteins?

Power Life High Impact Protein stands apart from other protein powders due to its meticulously selected, science-backed ingredients and uncompromising quality standards. Every component in the formula has been heavily scrutinized for potency and purity, with third-party laboratory testing. The whey protein is ethically sourced from grass-fed cows in the United Kingdom and undergoes a low-temperature micro- and ultrafiltration process to preserve essential amino acids, supporting muscle restoration, growth, and healthy weight management.

Additionally, the protein is non-GMO, certified for animal health and welfare, and produced with environmental sustainability in mind. The inclusion of digestive enzymes further enhances nutrient absorption and helps reduce common digestive discomfort such as bloating, gas, and cramping, setting Power Life High Impact Protein apart as a clean, effective, and gut-friendly muscle support formula.✝

Is Power Life High Impact Protein Available Anywhere Else Online, or In Stores?

Currently, Power Life High Impact Protein is exclusively available through select direct channels and is not sold in any retail stores or other online platforms. This intentional distribution strategy is designed to prioritize customers who need the product most, ensuring the initial limited supply reaches those individuals directly. By cutting out middlemen and traditional retail markup, Power Life can offer this premium protein formula at the lowest possible price. This approach also allows for closer quality control and a more personalized customer experience as the brand introduces this groundbreaking product to the market.

Power Life High Impact Protein FAQ:

Where can I purchase Power Life High Impact Protein? Power Life High Impact Protein is currently available exclusively through the official Power Life website. 1 jar = $69.95 3 jars = $188.85 (Save $75) 6 jars = $353.70 (Save $165) For additional savings, sign up for a Power Life account here.

How do I use Power Life High Impact Protein? Power Life High Impact Protein is designed for easy incorporation into daily nutrition routines. Simply mix two scoops with water, milk, or your favorite beverage to enjoy. For optimal results, it is recommended to consume consistently as part of a balanced diet and exercise regimen to support muscle strength, recovery, and healthy body composition.

What if Power Life High Impact Protein doesn't work for me? Power Life understands that every individual's body responds differently to supplements. That's why the brand offers a 90-Day Refund Promise, allowing customers to try High Impact Protein risk-free for up to 90 days after purchase. This "test run" period gives users ample time to experience how the formula works for their unique needs, with the assurance of a full refund (minus shipping) if they are not completely satisfied.

Does Power Life High Impact Protein contain artificial sweeteners? Instead of sugar or artificial sweeteners, Power Life uses Monk Fruit or Stevia, depending on their products.

Does Power Life High Impact Protein contain gluten? No, as of April 2023, Power Life High Impact Protein does not contain gluten.



About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life is dedicated to helping people live their happiest, strongest lives at any age through exceptional, science-backed nutrition. Each product is thoughtfully formulated with clinically studied ingredients to support strength, vitality, and wellness from the inside out. The bestselling lineup includes Foundation Four, High Impact Protein (Whey and Plant-Based), and High Impact Endurance. Renowned longevity expert and founder of Brooke Burke Body, Brooke Burke, serves as Power Life's Wellness Ambassador and Partner. A passionate advocate for healthy aging and holistic wellness, Brooke plays a key role in shaping the brand's mission—empowering people to thrive with strength, energy, and confidence at every stage of life. For more information, visit mypowerlife.com or follow us on Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife.

All individuals are unique. Your results may vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

press@mypowerlife.com

SOURCE Power Life