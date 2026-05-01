Power Life High Impact Protein is a Must-Have for National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

An All-in-One Protein Formula to Help Fuel Performance, Strength, and Active Lifestyles

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Physical Fitness and Sports Month encourages individuals to prioritize strength, movement, and overall wellness, Power Life® High Impact Protein™ is gaining attention as a smart addition to any fitness routine. This advanced formula is designed to support muscle strength, recovery, and healthy body composition.*†

Available in both High Impact Whey Protein and High Impact Plant Protein, this advanced formula goes beyond traditional protein powders by combining targeted nutrients like HMB, vitamin D3, digestive enzymes, and trace minerals.

Power Life High Impact Protein is a scientifically formulated protein supplement designed to help support muscle strength, recovery, lean muscle preservation, and overall vitality. Available in both plant-based and whey-based formulas, this line combines protein with clinically studied ingredients like HMB, vitamin D3, Aquamin®, and ChroMax®. Among the many satisfied fans is celebrity fitness icon and Power Life Wellness Ambassador, Brooke Burke.

Designed for active individuals, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking to maintain lean muscle and energy, Power Life High Impact Protein offers a comprehensive approach to performance nutrition.

What Is Power Life High Impact Protein?

Power Life High Impact Protein is a performance nutrition formula designed to support muscle strength, recovery, body composition, and overall fitness wellness. Unlike traditional protein powders that focus solely on protein intake, this advanced formula combines high-quality protein with clinically studied ingredients such as myHMB® (beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutyrate), vitamin D3, digestive enzymes, chromium, and trace minerals to provide a more comprehensive approach to muscle health and active living.*†

Available in both High Impact Whey Protein and High Impact Plant Protein, this supplement is designed to meet a wide range of dietary needs while supporting the preservation of lean muscle, improved recovery, and sustained energy levels.*†

The whey version features grass-fed whey protein isolate sourced from ethically raised cows, while the plant version includes a multi-source vegan protein blend for those avoiding dairy. Both formulas are crafted to support muscle performance, metabolic health, and digestion, making them ideal for individuals looking to enhance their fitness routine without relying on overly processed or single-function supplements.*†

With additional support from digestive enzymes and bioavailable nutrients, Power Life High Impact Protein helps ensure your body can effectively absorb and utilize every ingredient, maximizing results from your workouts and daily activity.*†

What Is the Difference Between Plant and Whey Protein?

Understanding the difference between plant and whey protein can help users choose the right option for their goals:

High Impact Whey Protein*†

Derived from grass-fed whey protein isolate

Contains a complete amino acid profile

Fast-digesting and ideal for post-workout recovery

Supports muscle repair and growth efficiency

High Impact Plant Protein*†

Made from a blend of pea, rice, fava bean, mung bean, pumpkin seed, and flax

Suitable for vegans and those with dairy sensitivities

Provides sustained energy and digestion-friendly support

Balanced amino acids from multiple plant sources

Both formulas include HMB, vitamin D3, chromium, digestive enzymes, and Aquamin®, making them comparable in benefits beyond protein source.

What Are the Key Ingredients in Power Life High Impact Protein?

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein Formula*†

Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate – Supports muscle development and recovery

myHMB (Ca HMB) – Helps maintain lean muscle mass, even during rest

Vitamin D3 (VegD3®) – Supports muscle function and bone health

DigeZyme® Digestive Enzymes – Aid digestion and nutrient absorption

Aquamin Marine Algae – Provides calcium and 72 trace minerals

ChroMax® Chromium Picolinate – Supports amino acid transport and metabolism

Power Life High Impact Plant Protein Formula*†

Pea Protein – Supports muscle strength and satiety

Rice Protein – Complements the amino acid profile

Fava Bean & Mung Bean Protein – Add plant-based protein diversity

Pumpkin Seed & Flax Protein – Provides fiber and healthy fats

myHMB (Ca HMB) – Supports muscle preservation

Vitamin D3 (Plant-Sourced VegD3®) – Enhances muscle and bone health

DigeZyme® Digestive Enzymes – Improve digestion and reduce bloating

Aquamin Marine Algae – Supports bones and mineral balance

ChroMax® Chromium – Aids nutrient delivery to muscles

Power Life High Impact Protein Ingredient Breakdown

HMB (myHMB)*†

Helps prevent muscle breakdown

Supports recovery during rest days

Enhances strength retention

Vitamin D3*†

Supports muscle contraction and function

Promotes bone density and strength

Helps maintain energy levels

Digestive Enzymes (DigeZyme®)*†

Improve nutrient absorption

Reduce bloating and discomfort

Support gut health

Aquamin Marine Minerals*†

Deliver calcium and trace minerals

Support bone and joint health

Aid muscle performance

Chromium (ChroMax)*†

Helps regulate metabolism

Supports amino acid delivery

May assist in maintaining healthy body composition

What Are the Overall Benefits of Power Life High Impact Protein?

Power Life High Impact Protein delivers a multi-layered approach to fitness, strength, and wellness, making it more than just a protein supplement. By combining protein with targeted nutrients like HMB, vitamin D3, and essential minerals, it supports both short-term performance and long-term muscle health.*†

Key benefits include*†:

Supports lean muscle maintenance and muscle recovery – Helps preserve muscle mass during rest periods and supports recovery after exercise

Enhances strength and physical performance – Formulated to promote endurance, power output, and overall athletic performance

Promotes healthy body composition and metabolism – Supports fat metabolism and helps maintain a healthy weight when combined with exercise

Improves nutrient absorption and digestion – Digestive enzymes help reduce bloating while enhancing protein utilization

Supports bone health and mobility – Vitamin D3, calcium, and trace minerals contribute to stronger bones and joint support

Provides clean, sustained energy – Helps fuel workouts and daily activity without relying on stimulants

Supports healthy aging and muscle preservation – HMB plays a key role in reducing muscle loss associated with aging

The Pros of Power Life High Impact Protein

Power Life High Impact Protein stands out as a well-rounded, performance-focused supplement, offering more than just protein alone. One of its biggest advantages is its multi-functional formula, which includes HMB for muscle preservation, digestive enzymes for better absorption, and essential nutrients like vitamin D3 and chromium to support metabolism and overall health. It also caters to a wider audience by offering both grass-fed whey protein and plant-based protein options, making it accessible for different dietary preferences. Additionally, the formula is third-party tested and made with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients, which adds to its credibility and appeal.*†

The Cons of Power Life High Impact Protein

Due to its more advanced formula, Power Life High Impact Protein may not appeal to those simply looking for a basic, high-protein supplement, as it is not designed to be a traditional high-protein shake. Its limited availability through official channels only may also be less convenient for some users who prefer to purchase retail. Lastly, due to its premium ingredient profile, it may come at a higher price point compared to standard protein powders, though many users may find the added benefits justify the investment.

Whey vs Plant Protein: Which Is Better for Fitness Goals?

When choosing between whey and plant protein, both can be highly effective for supporting fitness goals, depending on your individual needs and preferences.

Whey protein is often considered the gold standard for muscle recovery because it contains a complete amino acid profile and is rapidly absorbed by the body. This makes it particularly effective for post-workout recovery, muscle repair, and strength building. For individuals focused on maximizing muscle growth and recovery speed, whey protein can offer a slight advantage due to its bioavailability and fast digestion.*†

On the other hand, plant protein provides a powerful alternative, especially for those who follow a vegan lifestyle or have dairy sensitivities. High-quality plant blends, like the one used in Power Life High Impact Plant Protein, combine multiple sources such as pea, rice, and seed proteins to deliver a balanced amino acid profile. Plant protein is also often easier on digestion and can provide additional nutrients like fiber and antioxidants, making it a strong choice for overall wellness, sustained energy, and gut health.*†

Ultimately, neither option is universally "better"; they simply serve different purposes. Whey protein may be ideal for fast recovery and muscle-building efficiency, while plant protein excels in digestive support, sustainability, and long-term wellness. With Power Life High Impact Protein, both formulas are enhanced with HMB, vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes, ensuring that regardless of your choice, you're getting a comprehensive, fitness-focused solution.*†

Is Power Life High Impact Protein Worth Buying?

For individuals looking for more than just protein, Power Life High Impact Protein offers a well-rounded formula that supports strength, recovery, digestion, and overall wellness. Its inclusion of HMB, vitamin D3, and trace minerals makes it a compelling option for those prioritizing fitness performance and healthy aging.*†

Power Life High Impact Protein Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do I Use Power Life High Impact Protein? Mix 2 scoops with 8 oz of water or your favorite beverage Can also be added to smoothies or recipes Best times to use: Morning for energy and satiety Post-workout for muscle recovery

Who Should Use Power Life High Impact Protein? Active individuals and fitness enthusiasts Those looking to support muscle strength and recovery Adults focused on healthy aging and lean muscle maintenance Individuals seeking digestive-friendly protein options Vegans or dairy-sensitive individuals (plant formula)

When Can I Expect Results? Results may vary, but many users report noticeable improvements in energy, strength, and recovery within a few weeks when combined with a consistent fitness routine and balanced diet.*

Where Can I Purchase Power Life High Impact Protein? Power Life High Impact Protein is currently available through the Power Life official website, helping ensure quality control and competitive pricing by eliminating third-party retailers.

How Can I Ensure I'm Getting Authentic Power Life High Impact Protein? To guarantee authenticity: Purchase only from official sources Look for third-party testing verification Avoid unauthorized resellers



About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with science-based ingredients for optimal effectiveness, Power Life was created to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Celebrity fitness icon, Brooke Burke, is the Wellness Ambassador for Power Life. Other Power Life products include dietary supplements such as Peak Lean Balance, and Peak MCT & Collagen. For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife.

About Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke is a wellness expert, TV host, and founder of Brooke Burke Body. She has inspired millions to live with strength, confidence, and vitality at every age. Now in her 50s, she champions the philosophy of active aging — showing that with the right mindset, movement, and support, it's possible to feel strong, energized, and empowered for life. As the face of Power Life, she's proud to support a community committed to vibrant health and well-being. For more information, visit @brookeburke on Instagram or watch.brookeburke.com.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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SOURCE Power Life