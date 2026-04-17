Power Life Endorsed by Brooke Burke, Launches Superfood Daily Blend: A Plant-Based Superfood Greens Powder for Clean Energy, Digestive Health, and Balanced Vitality

New Superfood Daily Blend Combines Organic Superfoods, Adaptogens, Fiber, and Probiotics to Support Natural Energy, Focus, Gut Health, and Radiant Wellness

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life®, the science-based wellness brand endorsed by fitness icon and lifestyle expert Brooke Burke, has officially announced the launch of Superfood Daily Blend. This premium plant-based superfood greens powder is formulated to support clean energy, balanced focus, digestive comfort, and total-body vitality. Designed for modern, busy lifestyles, Superfood Daily Blend combines organic superfoods, an adaptogen, plant-based fiber, and probiotics to help the body feel energized, supported, and balanced without crashes or jitters.✝*

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend is a premium organic superfood greens powder designed to support clean, sustained energy, mental clarity, digestive comfort, and overall vitality. Created for daily use, this all-in-one wellness supplement delivers a powerful combination of superfoods, an adaptogen, plant-based fiber, and probiotics to help nourish the body from within and promote balanced, natural energy—without the crashes or jitters commonly associated with stimulant-heavy products.

"As someone who's always balancing a full schedule, I know how important it is to fuel your body with the right nutrients," said Brooke Burke. "Superfood Daily Blend makes it simple to support your energy, digestion, and overall wellness in one easy step, so you can feel your best, every single day."

What Is Power Life Superfood Daily Blend?

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend is a premium organic superfood greens powder designed to support clean, sustained energy, mental clarity, digestive comfort, and overall vitality. Created for daily use, this all-in-one wellness supplement delivers a powerful combination of superfoods, an adaptogen, plant-based fiber, and probiotics to help nourish the body from within and promote balanced, natural energy—without the crashes or jitters commonly associated with stimulant-heavy products.✝

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend takes a comprehensive approach to whole-body wellness. Its thoughtfully formulated blend supports gut health and nutrient absorption while also promoting focus, stamina, and inner balance, making it an ideal daily ritual for individuals seeking consistent energy, digestive support, and radiant wellness.✝

Whether added to water, smoothies, or a favorite morning beverage, this daily superfood supplement helps restore vitality, support digestive ease, and encourage a healthy glow at any age, all in one simple, delicious scoop.✝

What Are the Key Ingredients in Power Life Superfood Daily Blend?

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend features a carefully curated combination of organic superfoods, leading adaptogens, fiber, and probiotics:

Raw Cacao – Antioxidant-rich superfood that supports mood, cellular health, and overall vitality✝

Maca Root – Adaptogenic root traditionally used to support natural energy, stamina, and hormonal balance✝

Flaxseed & Chia Seed – Plant-based fiber and omega-3s that support digestion, skin health, and fullness✝

Goji Berries – Antioxidant-dense berries known for supporting immune function and skin radiance✝

Matcha & Yerba Mate – Natural sources of clean, sustained energy and mental focus without crashes✝

Probiotics – Beneficial bacteria that support gut balance, digestion, and nutrient absorption✝

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend Ingredient Breakdown

Raw Cacao

Provides powerful antioxidants for cellular protection

Supports positive mood and mental well-being

Promotes overall vitality and inner radiance✝

Maca Root

Helps support natural, steady energy levels

Promotes hormonal balance and stamina

Supports stress resilience and balanced mood✝

Flaxseed & Chia Seed

Deliver plant-based fiber for digestive comfort

Support healthy skin, hair, and nails

Provide omega-3s for overall wellness✝

Goji Berries

Support immune system health

Promote skin vitality and antioxidant protection

Help combat oxidative stress✝

Matcha & Yerba Mate

Promote clean, sustained energy without jitters

Support focus, alertness, and mental clarity

Help avoid energy crashes associated with stimulants✝

Probiotics

Support gut microbiome balance

Aids digestion and nutrient absorption

Contribute to overall digestive comfort✝

What Are the Overall Benefits of Power Life Superfood Daily Blend?

Clean, steady energy without crashes*

Improved focus and mental clarity

Digestive comfort and reduced occasional bloating

Balanced vitality for body, mind, and spirit

Support for healthy skin, hair, and nails✝

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend Pros

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend stands out for its thoughtfully designed, all-in-one superfood formula that supports energy, digestion, focus, and total-body wellness. Made with superfoods, an adaptogen, plant-based fiber, and probiotics, this premium greens powder delivers clean, sustained energy without harsh stimulants or artificial ingredients.✝ Each formula is third-party tested for purity and potency, offering added confidence in quality and consistency. Its easy-to-mix powder format makes it simple to incorporate into any daily routine, whether blended into smoothies or mixed with water, supporting long-term wellness with minimal effort.

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend Cons

While Power Life Superfood Daily Blend offers comprehensive daily wellness support, it is best experienced when used consistently as part of a healthy routine, meaning results may build gradually over time rather than overnight. As with any superfood greens powder, individual taste preferences may vary due to the natural ingredients, though many users appreciate the clean, balanced flavor profile. Overall, these considerations reflect the product's commitment to natural, high-quality ingredients rather than quick, artificial fixes.

Is Power Life Superfood Daily Blend Worth Buying?

For individuals seeking a high-quality superfood greens powder that supports energy, digestion, focus, and overall wellness, Power Life Superfood Daily Blend is a strong investment. Its comprehensive formula goes beyond standard powdered greens supplements by combining organic superfoods, an adaptogen, fiber, probiotics, and antioxidants into one convenient daily scoop.

What Makes Superfood Daily Blend Different Than Other Products?

Unlike many green powders that stop at basic nutrients, Power Life Superfood Daily Blend delivers a full-spectrum approach to daily wellness by combining:

Organic superfoods for natural energy and immune support

Adaptogen maca for stress and stamina

Plant-based fiber for digestion and a flatter, more comfortable tummy

Probiotics for gut balance and enhanced nutrient absorption

Antioxidant-rich cacao and goji berries for inner and outer radiance✝

Superfood Daily Blend stands apart as a premium daily superfood supplement for modern, health-conscious lifestyles.

Power Life Superfood Daily Blend FAQ

How do I use Power Life Superfood Daily Blend? To use Power Life Superfood Daily Blend, simply mix 2 scoops with 8–10 ounces of water, plant-based milk, or your favorite smoothie. Enjoy it in the morning to jumpstart your day, or anytime you want a clean boost of focus and vitality.

Where can I purchase Power Life Superfood Daily Blend? Power Life Superfood Daily Blend is available on the official Power Life website for $69.95. When creating a free Power Life account, you can save and receive one unit of Power Life Superfood Daily Blend for $49.95.

What if I don't end up liking Power Life Superfood Daily Blend? If you are not satisfied with Power Life Superfood Daily Blend, Power Life offers a 90-day money-back (less shipping) guarantee.



About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standards of nutritional quality. Made with scientifically based ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Celebrity fitness icon, Brooke Burke, is the Wellness Ambassador for Power Life. Other Power Life products include dietary supplements such as Peak MCT & Collagen, Peak Lean Balance and High Impact Plant Protein. For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife.

About Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke is a wellness expert, TV host, and founder of Brooke Burke Body. She has inspired millions to live with strength, confidence, and vitality at every age. Now in her 50s, she champions the philosophy of active aging, demonstrating that with the right mindset, movement, and support, it's possible to feel strong, energized, and empowered for life. As the face of Power Life, she's proud to support a community committed to vibrant health and well-being. For more information, visit @brookeburke on Instagram or watch.brookeburke.com.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*Individual results will vary.

Media Contact

press@mypowerlife.com

SOURCE Power Life