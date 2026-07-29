The Biggest Myth About Aging? That Your Best Beginnings Have to Be Behind You

At 63, Shawn Anderson Is Challenging the Myth That New Beginnings Have an Expiration Date

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans rethink retirement and search for greater purpose later in life, entrepreneur, author, and adventurer Shawn Anderson believes the greatest opportunity may not be slowing down — but beginning again.

At 63, Anderson is preparing for his 10th international walking journey — continuing a lifelong pattern of stepping into the unknown and becoming a beginner again.

Shawn Anderson is the founder of Extra Mile Day, a national movement recognizing everyday people who strengthen communities through service and volunteerism.

Before walking across nine countries, Anderson was not a long-distance walker. Before cycling solo ocean-to-ocean across America twice, he was not a cyclist. Before writing seven books and more than 750 weekly Extra Mile Thursday blogs, he was simply someone who believed his message was worth sharing. Before creating Extra Mile Day — a movement now recognized in more than 500 communities honoring everyday people who strengthen where they live through service and kindness — he was simply one person with an idea.

Each time, Anderson was a beginner. Even at 63, he is reminded of the same lesson: "The fear never disappears. I just keep flowing with it."

"I believe one of the biggest myths about aging is that our best beginnings have to be behind us," said Anderson. "Age doesn't end our possibilities. It simply asks us a different question: Are we still willing to begin?"

After a lifetime as an entrepreneur, Anderson has built his life around reinvention — not because uncertainty disappeared, but because he learned to move forward while uncertainty remained. "Many people reach a certain age and quietly begin believing their biggest chapters are behind them," said Anderson. "I want people to remember that a new beginning does not care how old you are."

Anderson acknowledges that aging brings physical changes. Recovery takes longer, and the demands of long-distance walking are different than they were years ago. But he believes those changes do not have to limit the pursuit of meaningful goals and new beginnings.

For Anderson, the journeys have never been measured only in miles. They have been measured in the moments when someone decides to take a step they were afraid to take. His upcoming 270-mile walking journey across Jeju Island in South Korea represents more than another physical challenge. It represents a message for anyone who has postponed a dream, avoided a change, or wondered if it is too late.

"The goal is not to prove we are young," said Anderson. "The goal is to remember we do not have to live old."

Through his speaking, writing, and nonprofit work, Anderson continues sharing his belief:

"We are not finished becoming. Growing older does not mean the end of beginning. It may be the beginning of starting something that matters most."

About Shawn Anderson

Shawn Anderson is a speaker, author, entrepreneur, and founder of Extra Mile Day, a national movement recognizing everyday people who strengthen communities through service and volunteerism. He has walked across nine countries, cycled solo ocean-to-ocean across America twice, authored seven books, and written more than 750 weekly Extra Mile Thursday blogs. Through his work, Anderson encourages people to embrace new beginnings and live more passionate, positive, and purposeful lives.

Media Contact:

Shawn Anderson

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SOURCE Shawn Anderson