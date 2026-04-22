How "Extra Mile Man" Shawn Anderson Walked 9 Countries--and Sparked Extra Mile Day

7-Time Motivational Author Shares 3 Principles for Achieving Big Goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After walking across nine countries and launching Extra Mile Day, recognized by 510 U.S. cities on Nov. 1, 2025, motivational author and entrepreneur Shawn Anderson is preparing for his 10th international trek while sharing the principles behind his goal-setting approach.

Shawn Anderson has walked across nine countries and pedaled a bike ocean-to-ocean across the U.S. solo - twice. He is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day"- celebrating those "going the extra mile in volunteerism and service in their local communities." On 11/1/25, 510 cities declared "Extra Mile Day. "Grow old. Don't BE old. We only fade away if we let society think we've faded." - Shawn Anderson

Known as the "Extra Mile Man," Anderson is the founder of Extra Mile Day, observed annually on Nov. 1 since 2009 to recognize individuals who go above and beyond in volunteerism. As people increasingly seek purpose, resilience, and direction, Anderson's message is gaining traction nationwide.

Keenly committed to living with inspiration and empowering others to also "never stop going the extra mile in creating the life you'll love," Anderson emphasizes that his success is built on belief, persistence, and continuous growth. "If we passionately believe in our dreams, then we do ourselves a major disservice by not going after them every day," said Anderson. "We each have the power to turn what we want into what we experience. If there's a goal inside you, get off the couch and give it a chance!"

Anderson's walking accomplishments include crossing Spain, Portugal, England, Ireland, Scotland, France, Italy, and completing a 750-mile journey around Japan's Shikoku Island. Additionally, even as a non-bicyclist, Anderson has pedaled a bike ocean-to-ocean across the United States solo—twice. Through these experiences, he has developed three guiding principles for success:

1. Develop Unshakeable Self-Belief

Anderson stresses the importance of unwavering self-belief. He encourages individuals to trust their potential, embrace failure as feedback, and remain adaptable in pursuit of their goals. "Believe in you. If you don't, who will? If I claim a goal as mine, I could care less about who thinks I can't, or shouldn't, do it."

2. Take Relentless Daily Action

Using the metaphor of a cue ball, Anderson highlights that action is needed to create momentum. "When the cue ball moves, the other balls on the pool table are set in motion. I create positive momentum by always remembering, 'I am the cue ball.' If I hear 'no' once, twice, or ten times, I don't let it stop me. I knock the cue ball again…and again."

3. Keep Sharpening Your Ax

According to Anderson, maintaining mental and physical sharpness is essential. "Keep sharpening yourself. Hearing 'no' dulls confidence, and the duller we get, the duller our results become. It's up to us to keep ourselves sharp. We need to exercise daily, read empowering books, and hang out with people who inspire us."

The author of former No. 1 Amazon ebook – A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, Anderson is also the author of The Four Fibs, SOAR to the Top, and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility, and Purpose.

For more information, visit ShawnAnderson.com.

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Shawn Anderson

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SOURCE Shawn Anderson