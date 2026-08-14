The Board of Directors of Truecaller AB proposes reduction of the share capital through cancellation of repurchased shares

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truecaller AB (the "Company" or "Truecaller") has decided to propose a reduction of the share capital through cancellation of own B shares. The purpose of the proposal is to reduce the number of shares in own holdings in order to give the Company greater flexibility for share buy-back programs until the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors was authorized to repurchase B shares until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The authorization means that the Board of Directors may decide to repurchase B shares in such quantities that the Company's holding of its own shares does not, at any given time, exceed ten percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. As of today's date, Truecaller holds 24,185,040 own B shares and 2,089,498 own C shares, corresponding to approximately 7.78 percent of the total number of shares in the Company. In order to provide greater flexibility for buy-back programs until the 2027 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors proposes that an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 10 September 2026, resolves to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of 24,185,040 repurchased B shares. To restore the share capital after the proposed reduction, the Board of Directors also proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting simultaneously resolves to increase the share capital through a bonus issue without the issuance of new shares.

The complete proposals will be set out in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be published in a separate press release.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 70 529 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller is the leading global platform for secure and reliable communication. Fraud and unwanted communication are commonplace in digital economies and emerging markets in particular. Our mission is to create reliable communication. Truecaller is a natural part of the daily communication of more than 500 million active users. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 8, 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

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https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/the-board-of-directors-of-truecaller-ab-proposes-reduction-of-the-share-capital-through-cancellation,c4383604

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4383604/4218936.pdf Press release - Cancellation of shares 260814

SOURCE Truecaller AB