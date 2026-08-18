The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Encourages Homeowners to Prepare for the Great American Leaf Drop

Experts say late summer is the ideal time to protect gutters before fall leaves begin to accumulate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While many homeowners are still enjoying the final weeks of summer, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is encouraging families to start preparing now for what the company calls the "Great American Leaf Drop" — the annual fall season when leaves, pine needles and debris begin clogging gutters across the country.

Every autumn, homeowners face the same challenge: gutters overwhelmed by falling leaves and debris that can prevent water from flowing properly away from the home. When left unaddressed, clogged gutters can contribute to roof leaks, foundation issues, landscape erosion and costly water damage.

According to gutter experts, the best time to prepare for leaf season is before the first leaves begin falling.

"Most homeowners wait until they see overflowing gutters before taking action," said Danny Horboychuk, president of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "By that point, leaves have already begun accumulating and homeowners may be dealing with clogs and water management issues. Late summer is the ideal time to inspect gutters and consider preventative solutions before fall weather arrives."

The company expects increased demand for gutter maintenance, repairs and protection systems as homeowners prepare for autumn and the seasonal storms that often accompany falling leaves.

One option gaining attention is BroGuard™, the company's recently launched premium gutter protection system and the biggest innovation in gutter protection in 25 years. Developed from more than 25 years of hands-on industry experience, BroGuard features architectural-grade construction and interchangeable mesh technology designed to help keep leaves and debris out while allowing water to flow freely through the gutter system.

"Homeowners are increasingly looking for long-term solutions that reduce maintenance and help protect their homes," Horboychuk said. "BroGuard was designed to address the challenges homeowners face every fall while providing durable, long-lasting protection."

The company is also reminding homeowners that flexible financing options are available for qualified customers, making it easier to invest in gutter repairs, replacements and protection systems before peak leaf season begins. Learn more about available financing solutions here: https://youtu.be/ZjBcaWMJw9E.

For information about BroGuard or to schedule a consultation, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters