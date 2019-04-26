The Business Observer Announces the 2019 Top Entrepreneurs Honorees; Awards Luncheon is May 23 in Lakewood Ranch
Apr 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
SARASOTA, Fla., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Observer announces its annual list of Top Entrepreneurs from Tampa Bay to Naples, saluting their accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit in growing successful businesses. Honorees will be celebrated during an awards luncheon May 23, 2019, from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at The Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch.
The celebratory event will include a special conversation with the icons of business on their most valuable lessons learned.
2019 Honorees:
Tampa Bay
- Richard Gonzmart, Columbia Restaurant Group
- Amy Martinez-Monfort, Tampa Laundry Co.
- Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4
Sarasota/Manatee
- Matt Eastman, Lickity Splits Ice Cream
- John Giglio, Freedom Boat Club
- Michael Saunders, Michael Saunders & Co.
Lee/Collier
- Jeffrey Bonk, Architectural Metal Flashings
- Bill Daubmann, MY Shower Door
- Michael Wynn, Sunshine Ace Hardware
For more information or to register for the awards luncheon on May 23, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch, visit BusinessObserverFL.com/topawards. Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available for purchase.
The Business Observer is the weekly newspaper for business leaders on the Gulf Coast of Florida and is part of the Observer Media Group. Formed in 1995 with the acquisition of the Longboat Observer, the family-owned and operated Observer Media Group Inc. has grown into a multimedia company with 13 newspapers, seven websites, two magazines and more than 125 employees serving multiple communities around Florida.
Media Contact:
Robin Lankton
941-366-3468, ext. 383
rlankton@yourobserver.com
