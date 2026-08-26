The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Supports 81 Nonprofits on Annual Giving Day

News provided byCAPTRUST Financial Advisors
Aug 26, 2026, 14:30 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) today announced $10,000 donations to 81 charities across the country, totaling $810,000, as part of the nonprofit's seventh annual Giving Day.
The CCF is CAPTRUST's 501(c)(3) foundation. The foundation's mission is to enrich the lives of children in the local communities that CAPTRUST serves. Organizations were chosen by local CAPTRUST offices around the country, representing causes that both support children and are important to the local team.
"Our annual Giving Day is one of my favorite events with CCF," said Heather Shanahan, president of the CCF, and CAPTRUST senior director of endowments and foundations. "It's inspiring to see our offices across the country come together to make a positive impact on children and families in our communities."
The following organizations have received support from the CAPTRUST Community Foundation:
- ACCESS Inc. (Akron, OH | CAPTRUST Akron)
- Boxes of Basics (Manassas, VA | CAPTRUST Alexandria)
- United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley (Allentown, PA | CAPTRUST Allentown)
- Bethany's Equine and Aquatic Therapy Services, Inc. (BEATS, Inc.) (Woodstock, GA | CAPTRUST Alpharetta)
- MUST Ministries (Marietta, GA | CAPTRUST Atlanta)
- SAFE Alliance (Austin, TX | CAPTRUST Austin)
- Acres of Diamonds (Duvall, WA | CAPTRUST Bellevue)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley (Allentown, PA | CAPTRUST Bethlehem)
- Children's Harbor (Eclectic, AL | CAPTRUST Birmingham)
- Roy Maas Youth Alternatives (Boerne, TX | CAPTRUST Boerne)
- Dana Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, MA | CAPTRUST Boston)
- Special Olympics Tennessee (Brentwood, TN | CAPTRUST Brentwood)
- Mother Caroline Academy and Education Center (Dorchester, MA | CAPTRUST Centerville)
- The Relatives (Charlotte, NC | CAPTRUST Charlotte)
- HEAL Center for the Arts (St. Louis, MO | CAPTRUST Chesterfield)
- Munster Lions Club (Munster, IN | CAPTRUST Chesterton)
- Metropolitan Family Services (Chicago, IL | CAPTRUST Chicago)
- Whaley Children's Center (Flint, MI | CAPTRUST Clarkston)
- Special Learning Center (Jefferson City, MO | CAPTRUST Columbia)
- First Baptist Preschool of Portland (Portland, TX | CAPTRUST Corpus Christi)
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County (Irvine, CA | CAPTRUST Costa Mesa)
- Frontiers of Flight Museum (Dallas, TX | CAPTRUST Dallas)
- Stevie's World of Wiffle Ball (Springfield, OH | CAPTRUST Dayton)
- Children & Families of Iowa (Des Moines, IA | CAPTRUST Des Moines)
- The Children's Home Society of NJ (Trenton, NJ | CAPTRUST Doylestown, PA)
- Marshall Foundation for Community Health (Cameron Park, CA | CAPTRUST Folsom)
- Christ's Haven for Children (Keller, TX | CAPTRUST Fort Worth)
- Bethany Christian Services (Grand Rapids, MI | CAPTRUST Grand Rapids)
- Family Room Foster Care Resource Center (Greensboro, NC | CAPTRUST Greensboro)
- Envision Blind Sports (Mercer, PA | CAPTRUST Greensburg)
- Mill Village Ministers (Greenville, SC | CAPTRUST Greenville)
- Homes with Hope (Westport, CT | CAPTRUST Greenwich)
- Third Way Center (Denver, CO | CAPTRUST Greenwood Village, CO)
- New Creation VA (Harrisonburg, VA | CAPTRUST Harrisonburg)
- The Brookwood Endowment, (Brookshire, TX | CAPTRUST Houston)
- The Villages of Indiana (Indianapolis, IN | CAPTRUST Indianapolis)
- The Aidan Project (Kansas City, MO | CAPTRUST Kansas City)
- Give Kids the World Village (Kissimmee, FL | CAPTRUST Lake Mary)
- Rescue City, Therapaw Program (Staten Island, NY | CAPTRUST Lake Success)
- The Harry K Foundation (Rehoboth Beach, DE | CAPTRUST Lewes)
- The Nest Lexington (Lexington, KY | CAPTRUST Lexington, KY)
- Yellow Brick Road Early Learning Center (Lexington, VA | CAPTRUST Lexington, VA)
- Parker Task Force (Parker, CO | CAPTRUST Lone Tree)
- Miriam's House (Lynchburg, VA | CAPTRUST Lynchburg)
- Wishes & More (Minneapolis, MN | CAPTRUST Minneapolis)
- Together for Good (Saint Paul, MN | CAPTRUST Minnetonka)
- Valiant Cross Academy (Montgomery, AL | CAPTRUST Montgomery)
- SixOneFive Cares (White House, TN | CAPTRUST Nashville)
- Stem Unlimited Global Impact (New Orleans, LA | CAPTRUST New Orleans)
- Bottom Line (Brookyln, NY | CAPTRUST New York City)
- BINA Farm Center (Sudbury, MA | CAPTRUST Newton)
- Schott Communities (Cooper City, FL | CAPTRUST North Miami)
- Little Light House (Oklahoma City, OK | CAPTRUST Oklahoma City)
- The Kim Foundation (Omaha, NE | CAPTRUST Omaha)
- Olive Crest (Riverside, CA | CAPTRUST Pasadena)
- Read Better Be Better (Phoenix, AZ | CAPTRUST Phoenix)
- WV Caring (Arthurdale, WV | CAPTRUST Pittsburgh)
- Good Shepherd Food Bank (Auburn, ME | CAPTRUST Portland)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake and Johnston Counties (Raleigh, NC | CAPTRUST Raleigh)
- FRIENDS Association for Children (Richmond, VA | CAPTRUST Richmond)
- Riverside Sunrise Rotary Foundation (Riverside, CA | CAPTRUST Riverside)
- Bradley Free Clinic (Roanoke, VA | CAPTRUST Roanoke)
- Foodlink (Rochester, NY | CAPTRUST Rochester)
- Meals on Wheels Sacramento County (Sacramento, CA | CAPTRUST Roseville)
- United Way California Capital Region (Sacramento, CA | CAPTRUST Sacramento)
- Especially for Athletes (E4A) (Bluffdale, UT | CAPTRUST Salt Lake City)
- Rise Recovery (San Antonio, TX | CAPTRUST San Antonio, N Loop 1604 W #116, and N Loop 1604 W #260)
- Bay Area Crisis Nursery (Concord, CA | CAPTRUST San Ramon)
- Christians United Outreach Center of Lee County, Backpack Pals (Sanford, NC | CAPTRUST Sanford)
- MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation (Santa Barbara, CA | CAPTRUST Santa Barbara)
- Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) (Detroit, MI | CAPTRUST Southfield)
- Knox Classical Academy (Roseville, MN | CAPTRUST St. Paul)
- Haven House (McDonough, GA | CAPTRUST Stockbridge)
- Quantum Leap Farm (Odessa, FL | CAPTRUST Tampa)
- Feed Kids First (Canton, OH | CAPTRUST Uniontown)
- Moms Helping Moms (Warren, NJ | CAPTRUST Warren)
- Reds Community Fund (Cincinnati, OH | CAPTRUST West Chester Township)
- Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank (Thousand Oaks, CA | CAPTRUST Westlake Village)
- Down Syndrome Society of Wichita (Wichita, KS | CAPTRUST Wichita)
- Life Line Pregnancy Center (Wilmington, NC | CAPTRUST Wilmington)
- Interfaith of The Woodlands (The Woodlands, TX | CAPTRUST The Woodlands)
About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation
The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity. Follow CCF on LinkedIn for the latest news and information.
About CAPTRUST
CAPTRUST provides independent, client-first financial advice and investment management services to individuals, endowments, foundations, nonprofit organizations, retirement plan sponsors, and their employees. For individuals, the firm focuses on holistic financial planning and wealth management, plus concierge services for those with ultra-high net worth. For institutions, CAPTRUST also offers outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services, fiduciary support, plan design and provider analysis, fee benchmarking, and financial wellness programs.
SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors
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