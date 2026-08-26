The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Supports 81 Nonprofits on Annual Giving Day

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CAPTRUST Financial Advisors

Aug 26, 2026, 14:30 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) today announced $10,000 donations to 81 charities across the country, totaling $810,000, as part of the nonprofit's seventh annual Giving Day.

The CCF is CAPTRUST's 501(c)(3) foundation. The foundation's mission is to enrich the lives of children in the local communities that CAPTRUST serves. Organizations were chosen by local CAPTRUST offices around the country, representing causes that both support children and are important to the local team.

"Our annual Giving Day is one of my favorite events with CCF," said Heather Shanahan, president of the CCF, and CAPTRUST senior director of endowments and foundations. "It's inspiring to see our offices across the country come together to make a positive impact on children and families in our communities."

The following organizations have received support from the CAPTRUST Community Foundation:

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation 

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity. Follow CCF on LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

About CAPTRUST 

CAPTRUST provides independent, client-first financial advice and investment management services to individuals, endowments, foundations, nonprofit organizations, retirement plan sponsors, and their employees. For individuals, the firm focuses on holistic financial planning and wealth management, plus concierge services for those with ultra-high net worth. For institutions, CAPTRUST also offers outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services, fiduciary support, plan design and provider analysis, fee benchmarking, and financial wellness programs.

SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors

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