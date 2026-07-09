The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Announces 2026 Charity of Choice

RALEIGH, N.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), an employee-run 501(c)(3), today announced Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) as its 2026 Charity of Choice and recipient of a $100,000 grant. Additionally, five nonprofits were selected to receive CCF National Partnership Grants of $25,000 each.

Founded in 1998, MCEC works to ensure that every military-connected child has access to quality educational opportunities, regardless of where their family's service takes them. MCEC provides programs, resources, and professional development to support students, parents, and educators navigating the unique challenges of military life. The organization was chosen for the strength of its Student 2 Student® (S2S) program; a student-led, faculty-advised model designed to ease educational transitions for military-connected and civilian students at every school level. Through this grant, MCEC will expand the S2S program across multiple districts in North Carolina.

"Being selected as CAPTRUST Community Foundation's 2026 Charity of Choice is a tremendous honor and a meaningful investment in the military-connected students we serve every day," said Mary Bier, president and CEO of MCEC. "This grant will allow us to expand our Student 2 Student program across North Carolina, bringing a student-led model to more schools and more families who need it. For children who move an average of six to nine times during their K-12 years, programs like S2S are not supplemental; they are foundational."

"Military Child Education Coalition is making a meaningful impact in communities with a strong military presence, including here in North Carolina," said Heather Shanahan, CCF president and senior director of endowments and foundations at CAPTRUST. "Their approach supports not just students, but the full network around them, and we are proud to partner with an organization advancing opportunities for military-connected children and families."

Five nonprofits received National Partnership grants of $25,000:

BetterALife provides mentorship, leadership development, and life skills programming to help young people build confidence and reach their full potential.

Camp Twin Lakes offers camp experiences for children with serious illnesses, disabilities, and life challenges, creating opportunities for joy, growth, and connection.

Children's Assistive Technology Service delivers customized assistive technology solutions that help children with disabilities develop communication, learning, and mobility skills.

GirlUp GVL empowers girls through leadership development, mentorship, and community engagement initiatives that encourage confidence and create pathways for future success.

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue provides rescue, rehabilitation, and equine-assisted programs that promote emotional healing and personal development.

Founded in 2007, the CCF's mission is to enrich the lives of children in the communities we serve. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded over $10 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country that help children. The CCF's main source of fundraising is through voluntary employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity. Follow CCF on LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST provides independent, client-first financial advice and investment management services to individuals, endowments, foundations, nonprofit organizations, retirement plan sponsors, and their employees. For individuals, the firm focuses on holistic financial planning and wealth management, plus concierge services for those with ultra-high net worth. For institutions, CAPTRUST also offers outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services, fiduciary support, plan design and provider analysis, fee benchmarking, and financial wellness programs.

SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors