The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Optimizes Operations and Patient Care with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital unifies clinical and administrative systems with AI-powered applications suite to improve visibility, efficiency, and decision-making

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), a global leader in mental health research and care, is leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help it drive change through research, clinical care, education, and advocacy. Building on its existing use of Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR), CAMH is extending its Oracle footprint across finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience to optimize business processes and support enterprise-wide operations.

CAMH is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centers in its field. It has a dedicated staff of more than 5,000 physicians, clinicians, researchers, educators and support staff, and offers outstanding clinical care to more than 38,000 patients each year. To increase efficiency and visibility across its operations, CAMH needed to reduce fragmentation between its clinical and administrative systems. After a thorough review, CAMH selected Oracle Fusion Applications to standardize processes, improve operational consistency, drive AI-driven processes across workflows, and connect clinical and business functions.

"As demand for mental health services continues to grow, we needed to increase visibility across our organization," said Noelle Coombe, vice president, Digital Health & Chief Information Officer (CIO), CAMH. "By leveraging Oracle Fusion Applications and its embedded AI capabilities, we are creating a more connected environment across clinical and enterprise functions in line with our strategic plan, Connected CAMH. This will help us simplify operations, automate routine tasks, improve insights, and better support our patients, staff, and community."

CAMH is leveraging the full Oracle Fusion Applications suite including Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). Together, these AI-powered enterprise applications will help CAMH standardize processes, reduce manual work, gain deeper insights across clinical and enterprise operations, and establish a scalable foundation for ongoing innovation.

With Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud EPM, CAMH can increase productivity, strengthen controls, and make more informed decisions by enhancing financial management, planning, and reporting. Oracle Cloud HCM will help enable CAMH to centralize HR processes, improve the employee experience, optimize workforce scheduling, and generate better workforce insights, while Oracle Cloud SCM will allow CAMH to connect supply chain processes, improve resilience, and reduce operational costs. Finally, Oracle Cloud CX will help CAMH strengthen relationships and improve experiences for patients and caregivers by enabling its teams to deliver more connected, personalized engagement across marketing, sales, and service.

"Healthcare organizations need to connect clinical and business operations to improve efficiency and support better outcomes," said Erin O'Halloran, vice president and market leader, Oracle Health Canada. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, CAMH is taking an important step toward unifying its technology environment and will be able to take advantage of the latest AI advancements to reduce complexity, increase visibility, and enable more informed decision-making across its operations."

To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications.

About CAMH

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and a leading research center dedicated to transforming lives and advancing mental health care.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle