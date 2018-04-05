NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370346



The ceramic inks market is projected to grow from USD 1.83 billion in 2017 to USD 2.59 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2022. Ceramic inks are used in various applications such as ceramic tiles, glass printing, and food container printing, among others. The growth of the ceramic inks market can be attributed to the flourishing construction industry across the globe.



Ceramic tiles are widely used in the construction industry to improve the aesthetic appeal of floors and walls of buildings. The demand for ceramic tiles is increasing across the globe due to rising number of residential and commercial construction projects being carried out in emerging economies. This is expected to drive the demand for ceramic tiles across the globe, thereby leading to the growth of the ceramic inks market.



Increasing use of digital printing technology to decorate ceramic tiles is leading to the growth of the ceramic inks market across the globe.

Digital printing technology is widely used for decorating ceramic tiles.This technology allows the manufacturers of ceramic tiles to mass produce ceramic tiles at low costs and at a rapid pace.



This printing technology allows manufacturers of ceramic tiles to offer customized products to their customers in any quantity, irrespective of their prices.With the emergence of digital printing technology, the manufacturers of ceramic tiles are now able to offer a variety of designs to their customers.



In addition, it also ensures zero wastage of ceramic tiles while printing, thereby reducing the loss for manufacturers of ceramic tiles.



Increased demand for ceramic inks from the Asia Pacific region.



The Asia Pacific ceramic inks market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.China, Vietnam, and India are the key markets for ceramic inks in the Asia Pacific region.



The growth of the ceramic inks market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increased government spending and private sector investments being made to carry out infrastructural development projects in the region. This, in turn, leads to an increased demand for ceramic tiles from the Asia Pacific region, thereby fueling the growth of the ceramic inks market in the region.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the ceramic inks market, gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 71%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Others – 6%

• By Designation: C Level – 48%, Director Level – 31%, and Others – 21%

• By Region: North America – 18%, Europe – 38%, Asia Pacific – 17%, South America – 7%, and the Middle East & Africa – 20%



The key companies profiled in this report on the ceramic inks market include Ferro Corporation (US), Zschimmer & Schwarz (Germany), Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo (Spain), Torrecid Group (Spain), Fritta (Spain), Colorbbia S.p.A. (Italy), Sicer S.p.A (Italy), Kao Chimigraf (Spain), Sun Chemical (US), and Tecglass (Spain).



Research Coverage

The ceramic inks market has been segmented based on type, application, technology, and region.This report covers the ceramic inks market and forecasts its market size till 2022.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the ceramic inks market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the ceramic inks market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different verticals and regions.



2. This report is expected to help the stakeholders understand the pulse of the ceramic inks market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



3. This report is expected to help the stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the ceramic inks market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on new product launches, mergers, expansions, agreements & contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures.



