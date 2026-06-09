Introducing the limited-release Tallerboy: a taller-than-a-tallboy can to celebrate the summer of soccer

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After stretching its name across cans and screens in anticipation for the summer of soccer, Coooors Light is now extending the can itself. Today, the brand debuts the Coooors Light Tallerboy — a limited-release, taller-than-a-tallboy canister that holds and chills three full Coooors Light cans at once, designed to keep the celebration going during the biggest moments in soccer. Whether it's a last-minute winner or a penalty shootout that won't quit, the Tallerboy is ready for whatever the summer of soccer throws at you.

THE CHEERS ARE GETTING LONGER, SO COOOORS LIGHT IS MAKING THE CAN TALLER

The Tallerboy is the next chapter of "The Coooors Call," Coooors Light's summer-long campaign built around the universal truth that when big moments happen in soccer, fans stretch their cheers with more Os and longer calls to make bigger celebrations. The Tallerboy takes that same energy off the screen and into fans' hands with an elongated name and an elongated can, but with the same ice-cold Coooors Light inside.

"The Tallerboy is everything 'The Cooors Call' stands for, brought to life in physical form," said Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing at Coooors Light. "Extra long celebrations deserve something that allows you to hold onto those game moments a little longer, and Tallerboy does exactly that — three cans, one canister and a whole lot of extra Os."

The Tallerboy is the next extension of the Coooors Light summer of soccer campaign. Earlier this season, the brand launched "The Coooors Call" featuring legendary soccer announcer Andrés Cantor, adapting one of the most famous sounds in all of sports — his iconic, elongated "GOOOOAL" cheer — to stretch its name from Coors Light to Coooors Light. All season long, Coooors Light will extend the cheers of soccer fans through a national TV and digital campaign, limited-release soccer-themed packaging, out-of-home placements in Times Square and tournament host cities, in-stadium activations, and a nationwide consumer promotion inviting fans to submit their own Coooors Call for the chance to win beer money. Now, with the Tallerboy, that celebration is coming to the watch party.

The Coooors Light Tallerboy is available exclusively at shop.coorslight.com for $30, dropping on June 11 and June 18 while supplies last.

For more information visit CoorsLight.com , and on Instagram @CoorsLight.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey, and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

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SOURCE Coors Light