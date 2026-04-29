Ahead of the Summer of Soccer, Coors Light Debuts "The Coooors Call" Campaign Featuring Andrés Cantor, and Releases Coors 0.0%, the Brand's First-Ever Zero ABV Beer.

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, one letter will define the season. You'll hear it shaking in stadiums, living rooms and bars from coast to coast. It'll echo in cheers, celebrations and the roaring sound of "GOOOOAL" shouted by fans that refuses to end. It's the "O," a letter that's been at the center of Coors Light literally on every can, pack and tap handle.

WHY SHOUT “GOOOOAL,” WHEN YOU COULD SHOUT “COOOORS?” WHY SHOUT “GOOOOAL,” WHEN YOU COULD SHOUT “COOOORS?” WHY SHOUT “GOOOOAL,” WHEN YOU COULD SHOUT “COOOORS?”

So, to kick off the monumental summer of soccer, Coors Light is adapting one of the most famous sounds in all of sports and turning it into shouts for ice-cold beer with a new campaign called "The Coooors Call." All season long, Coors Light will extend the cheers of soccer fans. More goals mean more celebrations, more incentives for fans and more Os that will be added to Coors Light's name across social, retail, partnerships, merch and more.

"The Coooors Call" isn't just something fans will hear though -- it will show up everywhere there's Coors Light. Throughout the tournament, fans will be encouraged to join the call. All you have to do is shout and submit your own take on "The Coooors Call" for the chance* to win beer money. As the celebrations stack up, the Os in Coors Light grow, and so do the prizes.

Who better to lead the call than legendary soccer announcer, Andrés Cantor. His iconic, elongated "GOOOOAL" is one of the most recognizable sounds in sports history. With his unmistakable voice, Cantor will help Coors Light fuel celebrations all summer long.

"My whole career, people have known me for one thing: the 'O.' I have made that sound in stadiums around the world," said Andrés Cantor. "So, when Coors Light told me they were adding Os to their name I knew this was meant to be. A great goal deserves a great call, and a great call deserves a great beer. Coors Light has given me the chance to bring my voice to the biggest soccer summer North America has ever seen and trust me, I am going to make it last as long as possible."

In the new national :30 spot created by Droga5, Andrés Cantor's unmistakable voice carries across backyard barbecues, watch parties, and summer gatherings, proving that some celebrations are worth stretching out. The campaign will run across TV, digital, retail, and out-of-home throughout the tournament, with Andrés' son and fellow sports announcer Nico Cantor joining the conversation on social.

The full campaign also includes:

TV and digital running coast to coast

Limited-edition, soccer-themed packaging and retail display tools

Exclusive merchandise drops

A nationwide Coooors Call consumer promotion inviting fans to participate for the chance to win beer money and prizes

Out-of-home placements in Times Square and tournament host cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Kansas City

In-stadium activations with Coors Light's soccer and baseball partnerships to bring the campaign to the field

Uber partnership featuring in-car integrations across all host markets, including branded shuttles in New York City

Exclusive event with Chelsea Football Club in Chicago

Exclusive sponsorship of Unfiltered Soccer, the top soccer podcast in the U.S.

Mountain Cold Match Day activation kits with Coors Light for fans watching at bars and restaurants nationwide

Coors Light will extend the "The Cooors Call" all summer long. But just when you thought Coors Light couldn't add any more Os, Coors is adding a different kind of O (or should we say zero). Introducing Coors 0.0%, the brand's first-ever 0.0% ABV brew. Launching in select Northeast markets in May 2026, Coors 0.0% gives fans crisp, mountain-cold refreshment with zero alcohol. Following this year's regional rollout, the brand is planning a nationwide release in 2027.

"Soccer fans are some of the most passionate, vocal fans in the world, and this summer, North America gets to experience that energy like never before," said Sofia Colucci, CMOOOO at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "The Coooors Call is our way of leaning all the way in by extending our name with the most iconic letter in soccer. Heated matches call for cold beers. So between our partnership with Andrés Cantor, limited-edition packaging and Coors 0.0%, we're not missing a single celebration."

For more information on The Coooors Call and Coors 0.0% visit CoorsLight.com, and on Instagram @CoorsLight.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Promotion begins on 4/30/26 at 12:00 PM CT and ends on 7/31/26 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.), 21+ years of age. See Official Rules for details, including how to enter, odds, prize details & restrictions, at coorslightsoccer.com. Void where prohibited. "Coors Light®" awarded as Venmo/check

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

MEDIA CONTACTS

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

Brooke Scher Mogan

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MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

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SOURCE Coors Light