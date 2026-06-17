The Church of Jesus Christ Joins with Faith and Community Leaders to Feed Families in All 50 States for America250

Nationwide effort expected to provide millions of meals

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has now delivered truckloads of food to all 50 U.S. states as part of its effort to commemorate the United States' 250th anniversary. The milestone was reached with a food delivery to Hilo, Hawaii, on June 13, 2026, and was highlighted at events in Hawaii and Boston, as well as volunteer efforts in Alaska.

A semitruck carrying more than 37,000 pounds of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is delivered to Catholic Charities Boston Yawkey Center in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as part of America250's nationwide "America Gives" initiative. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sends the first of 250 semi trucks, specifically designated to the America250 celebration, delivering food donations to 250 food banks across all 50 states. These trucks are at the Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

This significant effort was further recognized in Boston, where on Wednesday, June 17, a semitruck carrying more than 37,000 pounds of food from the Church was delivered to the Catholic Services Boston Yawkey Center. The food will be distributed on Saturday, June 20, in honor of Juneteenth. The effort is part of America250's nationwide "America Gives" initiative, and is supported by JustServe. An event announcing the donation brought together local leaders, volunteers and faith organizations to distribute provisions to families in need.

"Reaching all 50 states is an extraordinary milestone for America Gives and a powerful reminder that service connects us across geography, backgrounds and beliefs," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250 and former U.S. Treasurer. "From Alaska and Hawaii to Boston and beyond, Americans are showing that one of the best ways to celebrate our nation's 250th birthday is by serving their neighbors and strengthening their communities."

By year's end, 250 truckloads of food will have been distributed nationwide, representing millions of meals. Half of those 250 truckloads have already been delivered.

"This wonderful donation from our friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints demonstrates that food insecurity knows no boundaries of faith, race, or socioeconomic level," said Cristiano Barbosa, an Auxiliary Bishop with the Archdiocese of Boston. "As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4, when our nation adopted the Declaration of Independence, we owe it to people struggling now and in the future to eliminate food insecurity in this country. Every child deserves an opportunity to be fed and grow up healthy. Every family should be able to have enough food on their table."

Elder Allen D. Haynie, President of the Church's United States Northeast Area, said these food deliveries are a reminder that "people in our own backyards are hungry." He expressed gratitude to collaborators, including the Catholic Church and the Church of God in Christ, for their indispensable contributions to this project.

"May we continue to serve together in the months and years ahead, and in doing so, may we help make this country better and kinder," Elder Haynie said.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, who helps lead the Church's global organization for children, said these food deliveries are critical for families.

"It's clear to us that hunger is everywhere, in every community," she said. "This effort as a Church reflects our desire to follow the teachings of our Savior, Jesus Christ, by lifting others and strengthening individuals, families and communities."

Blaine Maxfield, the Church's Welfare and Self-Reliance Services Managing Director, emphasized that there is still much work to do.

"As excited as we are that we've delivered to all 50 states, we have more to do," he said. "We have 250 deliveries. And so we'll be doing it throughout the year."

Spanning the country, a similar gathering occurred in Hilo on June 13. Community and faith leaders gathered to express gratitude for the Church's 45-foot container full of food and supplies and to distribute it to those in need on both the Hilo and Kona sides of the island.

"We know these cans did not simply appear on pallets," said Ted Lesnett of the Hilo United Methodist Church's Peanut Butter Ministry, which has provided regular meals for 55 years to individuals who may not otherwise have reliable access to food.

He expressed deep gratitude for the food from the Church, noting that behind the boxes and pallets "stand farms and your orchards, processing facilities, your canneries, your storehouses, your truck drivers, your organizers, your donors, and your volunteers — countless people whose names we will never know and whose faces we will never see."

Much of the food is provided through the Church's global welfare system, which includes farms, processing facilities and storehouses that produce and distribute staple goods.

"The people who eventually receive these meals may never know where this food began its journey," Lesnett added. "They may never know who grew it, who packed it, who shipped it, who unloaded it, who cooked it, or served it. They will simply know that when they were hungry, someone cared."

The container was received by The Food Basket, a Hawaii Island food bank, and distributed to 10 nonprofit organizations, including food pantries, faith-based ministries, recovery homes and youth and family service organizations.

Food is an important resource on Hawaii Island. According to Food Basket Operations Manager Enola Kaneta, some 42% of residents experience food insecurity — the highest rate in the state.

"This is huge for our community," Kaneta said. "It is such a blessing that the Church does what you do, especially in the welfare division within the Church, but also extending to our neighbors who live on our island as well. Mahalo, and may God bless each and every one of you today."

Another June food delivery came to an even more remote part of the United States. On June 11, a shipment traveled thousands of miles by land and sea before arriving in Fairbanks, Alaska, where it was delivered to a community food bank and prepared for distribution. Some of that food will reach as far as Utqiagvik, the northernmost community in the United States.

Several youth JustServe volunteers came together in Fairbanks to sort, pack and move the food for distribution, carrying boxes to trucks and preparing shipments for communities across the region.

"We never know who the boxes are going to, but it doesn't matter who they're going to," said volunteer Taylor Eddington. "We just know it's going to help them."

As with Boston, other deliveries have reached some of the larger U.S. metropolitan areas. These include donations previously reported on in Los Angeles (January) and Dallas (May 14), and another contribution in Detroit (May 21).

The 40,000-pound delivery of shelf-stable food to the Motor City is helping 25 congregations connected to the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity via a collaboration with Forgotten Harvest food bank.

According to Forgotten Harvest, food demand has increased between 15% to 30%.

"This is more than a distribution. This is a lifeline," said the Rev. Yvette Griffin of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Detroit.

Across the country, these efforts are often carried out through collaborations among faith groups, nonprofits and community leaders. These donations help anyone in need and reflect the importance of unity, service, generosity and a shared commitment to following Jesus Christ.

As Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity President Orville K. Littlejohn said, "It is time to move beyond denominations and dogma and respond to the call of Jesus Christ that we all honor and serve the community. We recognize we have more in common than different."

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints