The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Reaches New Missionary Record

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now has more full-time missionaries serving than at any other time in its history.

Approximately 88,500 full-time missionaries are serving worldwide, surpassing the previous high of just over 88,000 in 2014. This historic missionary force comprises young teaching and service missionaries and senior missionaries. The increase is due to the first wave of 18-year-old sister missionaries beginning their service.

An infographic created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles chairs the Missionary Executive Council. He marked the milestone in a social media post on July 14. He said the all-time high reflects the "faith and devotion of a rising generation of disciples of Jesus Christ."

The milestone comes as the Church opens 55 new missions worldwide, bringing the total to 505.

During the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June, Church Prophet and President Dallin H. Oaks noted the continued growth in missionary service throughout the Church.

"Missionary work is soaring to new heights," President Oaks said on June 20. "In the coming weeks, we will have more missionaries than at any time in the history of the Church. What a group to lead!"

Elder Rasband said the record number of missionaries serving worldwide makes this a "marvelous time to be engaged in the Lord's work."

"As the Lord's missionaries give their heart, might, mind and strength to their missionary service, the Lord will magnify their efforts," the Apostle said. "He will bless them with strength beyond their own and fill their lives with joy as they participate in the great and marvelous hastening of the Lord's work."

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints