The Cigna Group Announces Appearance at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

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The Cigna Group

May 13, 2026, 06:00 ET

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) announced that Brian Evanko, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Cigna Group, will present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference today, May 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.

The Cigna Group's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group's website.

To listen to this presentation live on the Internet, visit https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Evernorth Health Services, Cigna Healthcare, or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has over 185 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Ralph Giacobbe
1 (860) 787-7968
[email protected]

Media Contact
Justine Sessions
1 (860) 810-6523
[email protected]

SOURCE The Cigna Group

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