The Cigna Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

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The Cigna Group

Jul 22, 2026, 16:30 ET

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today declared a cash dividend of $1.56 per share of its common stock, payable on September 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2026.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 markets and jurisdictions, and has over 180 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ralph Giacobbe
1 (860) 787-7968
[email protected]

Media Contact
Justine Sessions
1 (860) 810-6523
[email protected]

SOURCE The Cigna Group

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