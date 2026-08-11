The Cinderella Story of America's Most Stubborn Founder: From Electroconvulsive Therapy to No. 150 on the Inc. 5000

A brain shocked 20 times. A company that grew 2,095%. Today, Dr. Z leads one of America's fastest-growing healthcare technology companies because she refused to stop asking why.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Z Functional Medicine Academy has been named No. 150 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 after achieving 2,095% three-year growth, ranking No. 1 in Wyoming and No. 19 in Healthcare & Medical. Over the past three years, the self-funded healthcare education and technology company has trained more than 70,000 practitioners, grown to 62 team members across 10 countries, and built a suite of clinical education and technology tools designed to help practitioners deliver more personalized care and help patients better understand their health.

Dr. Z Awards Speech. Speed Speed Inc 5000 Badge.

The ranking caps a remarkable six-week stretch in which the company also received four Stevie® Awards at the American Business Awards—including the inaugural Gold Stevie® Award for Best Female Entrepreneur—and five International Technology Awards recognizing innovations across its healthcare technology ecosystem.

"The ranking is incredible, but the growth was never the goal," said Dr. Z, founder and CEO of The Dr. Z Functional Medicine Academy. "We kept finding problems practitioners and patients were struggling with and building what we wished already existed. It really has always come back to one question: Why?"

Long before the company, the technology, or the rankings, Dr. Z was a patient searching for answers.

Even with a medical background, Dr. Z found herself on the patient end of medical gaslighting. Her brain was shocked 20 times for what ultimately turned out to be an infection. Years of diagnoses described her symptoms. None explained what was actually wrong.

Like the three in four American adults now living with at least one chronic condition, according to the CDC, Dr. Z wasn't looking for another label. She was looking for the right diagnosis—the one that finally explained what was happening and why.

When you're sick long enough, the world keeps moving without you. You can feel forgotten. Invisible. Thrown away. Dr. Z was placed on permanent Social Security disability and told she'd never work again. Instead, it became the beginning of a relentless pursuit.

It all came back to one question: Why? Why were so many patients collecting labels instead of explanations? Why did it seem like, despite remarkable advances in medicine, more people with chronic illness were getting worse instead of better?

Eventually, the question became bigger than her own story: What happens when the healthcare system isn't built for complex patients? Too often, the people who need the most help have to fight the hardest to get it—coordinating their own care, reconciling conflicting opinions, and advocating for themselves while they're exhausted, frightened, sick, or losing hope.

Dr. Z believed there had to be a better way. The questions that changed her life became the foundation for The Dr. Z Functional Medicine Academy.

One Bottleneck at a Time

Dr. Z never set out to build a healthcare technology company. She set out to solve one problem. Then another. Then another.

After completing some of functional medicine's most respected training programs, Dr. Z saw practitioners graduating with information but still wondering what to do with the patient sitting in front of them Monday morning. She built the Academy to teach practitioners how to think through complex chronic illness, deliver personalized care, and build practices capable of sustaining it.

Today, the Academy provides jointly accredited education across ten national accrediting organizations, including ACCME, ANCC, and ACPE.

The Academy serves practitioners across medicine, nursing, chiropractic, pharmacy, nutrition, psychology, dentistry, and other healthcare disciplines—translating systems-based care into the appropriate scope for each profession.

But education alone wasn't enough.

Dr. Z's first functional medicine case took more than ten hours to analyze. One patient. Hundreds of laboratory markers and possible connections had to be researched and synthesized manually. Rather than lower the quality of care, she built LabDX, a clinical decision-support platform that now interprets more than 75 categories of testing, including genomics, gut microbiome, hormones, pediatrics, and longevity medicine.

Next came The Dr. Z Way and Care Plan Builder, which transforms complex clinical information into personalized, phased care plans in minutes instead of hours.

Practitioners weren't the only ones struggling. Patients were arriving with years of medical records, disconnected diagnoses, and unanswered questions; in one national HealthCentral survey, 71% said their physician became patronizing or angry when they returned with unresolved symptoms. As more patients turn to AI for answers, Dr. Z saw another gap: healthcare requires clinical context and structured reasoning—not simply predicting the next word.

That gap led to DiagnoseThis, a clinician-built consumer platform designed to help patients organize their health story, recognize meaningful patterns, ask better questions, and walk into appointments better prepared.

People deserve more than a diagnosis. They deserve an explanation.

For Dr. Z, however, the growth and recognition still come back to the reason she started building in the first place.

"If I'm being honest, it's been scary as hell. The idea that I could build something like this? That's a little nuts when you really think about it. I took the chance with no guarantee of success. I made the leap anyway. I carried the risk. And I definitely didn't do it alone. One incredible team member turned into another, then another… until somehow I woke up one day with 62 people across 10 countries all working toward the same goal.

"When I stop and think about it, it's batshit crazy. I was a woman on permanent Social Security disability who'd been told I'd never work again. Now I'm leading an eight-figure healthcare technology company ranked No. 150 on the Inc. 5000. I never could have scripted that.

"But here's the funny part—I still don't think much about the rankings. My 'why' is stronger than it's ever been. I don't want anyone to suffer the way I did. I want practitioners to be better. I want the tools to be smarter. I want patients to get the answers they deserve. Because people deserve more than a diagnosis. They deserve an explanation."

Complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, region, and other criteria, are available at Inc.'s Inc. 5000 website.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About The Dr. Z Functional Medicine Academy

The Dr. Z Functional Medicine Academy (TDZ-FMA) is a jointly accredited healthcare education and technology company helping practitioners deliver personalized, systems-based care through clinical education, clinical decision-support technology, business systems, and consumer health tools. Its ecosystem includes the Academy, LabDX, The Dr. Z Way, Care Plan Builder, and DiagnoseThis, serving licensed professionals across medicine, nursing, chiropractic, pharmacy, nutrition, psychology, dentistry, and other healthcare disciplines. In the past three years, the Academy has trained more than 70,000 healthcare professionals while remaining completely self-funded. Driven by one belief: People deserve more than a diagnosis. They deserve an explanation.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE The Dr Z Functional Medicine Academy, LLC