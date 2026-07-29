The Clip Strip® Display Rack Comes Home: After 46 Years in Retail, the Iconic Merchandising System Is Finally Available for Home Organization

The patented retail display system trusted by retailers for nearly five decades is now helping homeowners organize, display, and easily access everyday household products.

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 46 years, retailers have relied on Clip Strip® display racks, the patented merchandising system invented by Clip Strip Corp., to maximize display space, improve product visibility, and make products easier for shoppers to find. Today, consumers can enjoy those same merchandising benefits for the first time with the launch of Clip Strip® @ Home, an innovative home organization solution available exclusively through Lola Products, a leading household cleaning and organization products company.

For decades, millions of consumers have purchased products displayed on Clip Strip® display racks in retail stores without realizing the same merchandising system could transform the way they organize their homes. Clip Strip® @ Home brings the proven principles of retail merchandising into kitchens, pantries, garages, laundry rooms, utility closets, workshops, craft rooms, dorm rooms, and RVs, helping families maximize vertical storage while reducing clutter.

Retailers have long understood a simple principle: products displayed at eye level are easier to see, easier to grab, and less likely to be forgotten. Clip Strip® @ Home applies that same concept throughout the home, keeping frequently used products visible, organized, and always within reach.

It's especially useful in pantries, where healthier snacks, lunch items, and products nearing their expiration date can be kept front and center instead of getting buried behind bulky packaging. Families can quickly see what's available, making it easier to grab everyday favorites, keep track of what's running low, and eliminate the familiar question, "Where's my favorite snack?"

Unlike traditional storage bins, drawers, and bulky product packaging that hide items from view, Clip Strip® @ Home helps organize everyday essentials while making better use of valuable vertical space. Traditional retail packaging is designed to stand out on store shelves, not organize a home. Instead of storing products the way manufacturers package them for retail shelves, Clip Strip® @ Home lets consumers organize them the way they actually use them, resulting in less clutter, fewer forgotten products, fewer duplicate purchases, and a more organized home.

"Retailers have known for decades that visibility changes buying behavior," said John Spitaletta, Chief Marketing Officer of Clip Strip Corp. "We discovered it changes behavior at home, too. When products are visible, they are used more often, easier to replenish, and families spend less time searching through cabinets, drawers, and pantry shelves."

Perfect for organizing:

Snack packs and granola bars

Drink mixes and seasoning packets

Coffee pods and tea bags

Cleaning products, sponges, and scrubbers

Pet treats and accessories

Kitchen gadgets and cooking tools

Garage and workshop supplies

Family keys, keychains, and lanyards

Craft and hobby materials

Batteries, charging cables, and household essentials

To celebrate the launch, Clip Strip Corp. and Lola Products are releasing authentic user-generated videos demonstrating creative ways families are using Clip Strip® @ Home throughout their homes. Watch the Clip Strip® @ Home demonstration video, or shop Clip Strip® @ Home on Amazon.

About Clip Strip Corp.

Founded in 1980, Clip Strip Corp. is the inventor of the original Clip Strip® merchandising system. For 46 years, the company has helped retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers maximize merchandising space, increase product visibility, improve product discovery, and drive incremental sales.

About Lola Products

Founded in 1969, Lola Products has been providing innovative household cleaning solutions for more than 55 years. Its expanding portfolio includes mops, brushes, microfiber products, Swedish dish cloths, cleaning tools, and home organization products designed to help consumers clean smarter, organize better, and maximize space throughout the home.

SOURCE Clip Strip Corp.