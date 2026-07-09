Clip Strip Corp. Expands Investments to Better Serve Retailers, Brands and Consumers

Company expands digital capabilities, merchandising solutions and customer-focused investments to support the evolving retail landscape

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip Strip Corp., a manufacturer of retail merchandising and display solutions, today announced a series of strategic investments across its business designed to better serve the evolving needs of retailers, brands, distributors and consumers. As purchasing expectations and retail environments continue to change, the company is investing in digital commerce, product innovation, customer support and operational capabilities to provide customers with the solutions they need today while preparing for the future.

To improve the purchasing experience, Clip Strip recently launched a significantly enhanced website featuring improved ordering capabilities, more accurate pricing, quantity-based purchasing and real-time shipping calculations. The updated platform provides greater transparency throughout the buying process and makes it easier for customers, from small businesses to national retailers, to quickly find, customize and purchase the merchandising solutions that best fit their needs.

Clip Strip expands investments to better serve consumers and brands through it's retail channels. Post this

Clip Strip has been a Walmart Approved Department 82 vendor for more than 12 years, supplying merchandising solutions to brands and suppliers selling products into Walmart stores nationwide. Building on that long-standing relationship, the company has recently been invited to participate in the Walmart.com Business Development Program and Amazon Strategic Account Services (SAS), creating additional opportunities to collaborate with two of the world's largest retailers. These invitations reflect ongoing business relationships and should not be interpreted as endorsements.

Clip Strip is also expanding how customers access its products. The company continues to grow its assortment across leading eCommerce marketplaces throughout the United States while increasing its presence in the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Building on decades of merchandising expertise, Clip Strip has expanded its consumer product offerings through its growing Clip Strip® At Home collection, bringing innovative organization and storage solutions into homes while continuing to serve the retail industry that built the company's reputation.

Retail merchandising continues to evolve, and Clip Strip is evolving with it. The company continues expanding its environmentally friendly ECO merchandising solutions while broadening its portfolio with its own brand of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and ESL mounting solutions that support retailers' growing investment in digital shelf technology. Together, these product lines help customers implement merchandising programs that balance sustainability, operational efficiency and the changing demands of today's retail environment.

Supporting larger retail organizations remains a key priority through Pop Fuel Enterprise, Clip Strip's enterprise division specializing in custom designed merchandising systems, retail displays and in-store marketing solutions. Working closely with leading brands and retailers, Pop Fuel Enterprise develops customized programs that help customers improve product visibility, maximize retail space and create engaging shopping experiences.

Behind these initiatives, Clip Strip continues investing in its employees, technology platforms, operational infrastructure and customer support teams to improve responsiveness, streamline operations and strengthen the overall customer experience.

"Retail continues to evolve, and our responsibility is to evolve with our customers," said John Spitaletta, CMO, Clip Strip Corp. "Whether we're helping retailers implement new merchandising technologies, providing more sustainable product options or expanding solutions for consumers, every investment we make is focused on making it easier for our customers to succeed."

About Clip Strip Corp.

Clip Strip Corp. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of retail merchandising solutions, including clip strips, display systems, sign holders, ESL, and custom retail display programs. Through Pop Fuel Enterprise, the company develops custom merchandising systems and in-store marketing solutions for enterprise customers while also offering innovative organization and storage products through its growing Clip Strip® At Home collection.

SOURCE Clip Strip Corp.