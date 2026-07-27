The Company Store Introduces Fall 2026 Collection, Featuring Rich Textures and Refreshed Cottage Charm

"This season, we are inviting our customers to embrace The Company Store lifestyle—an easy, lived-in approach to comfort and personal style at home," said Melanie Kaplan, Head of Product and Creative Development at The Company Store. "Our Fall 2026 collection was designed around the idea of bringing together rich fabrics, thoughtful details, and warm tones to create spaces that feel both curated and comfortable."

A Fresh Interpretation of Cottage Style

The core of the collection is an updated approach to cottage inspired design and handcrafted details. Statement pieces like the Nora Reversible Duvet Cover feature intricate tile and floral motifs, paired with the coordinating Nora Mosaic Patchwork Quilt.

Reversible quilt styles, including Enchanted Floral and Garden Tulip, offer added versatility, while printed percale and sateen bedding—such as the Butti Bouquet and Lucenda Scattered Flowers —introduce softness and visual interest ideal for layering.

The Stoffer Home Collaboration Continues

The Company Store continues its partnership with Stoffer Home, introducing new pieces that reflect the brand's signature warmth and timeless design. The expanded assortment includes percale bedding styles like Blooming Bouquet and Charming Garden, along with versatile additions like the Alerie Yarn Dyed Plaid Quilt and coordinating table linens.

Texture, Layering, and Everyday Comfort

New Legends Luxury™ Velvet Quilts debut in seasonal tones like latte and dark brown, complemented by coordinating velvet pillow covers and the Chunky Cable Knit Throw for added texture.

The collection also expands into loungewear with new Legends Hotel™ Pima cotton pajamas, offered in both solid colors and updated prints for everyday comfort at home.

"Ultimately, these pieces are designed to be layered, mixed, and loved for years to come," said Kaplan.

The Fall 2026 collection is now available at thecompanystore.com. The seasonal lookbook can be viewed here.

About The Company Store

For over 115 years, The Company Store (a brand of The Home Depot) has set the standard for premium bedding, bath essentials, and home décor. Built on a legacy of craftsmanship and the finest materials, our products blend timeless design with everyday comfort. From luxurious sheets and cozy comforters to curated home accents, every piece is thoughtfully crafted to create spaces that feel as good as they look—delivering lasting quality for generations. Explore more at thecompanystore.com.

SOURCE The Company Store