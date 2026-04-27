The Company Store Unveils Summer 2026 Collection: A Fresh Take on Pattern, Texture, and Summer Living

Featuring bold patterns and breathable fabrics across bedding, bath, table linens, and loungewear, for homes that feel layered, personal, and lived in.

WEEHAWKEN, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Company Store, the authority in premium home textiles for more than 115 years, today unveiled its Summer 2026 Collection—a bold seasonal refresh inspired by the shift toward more personal, layered, and lived-in spaces.

As homes continue to evolve into places of both restoration and self-expression, The Company Store's design team set out to create a collection that reflects how people actually live today. The result is a thoughtful mix of color, pattern, and texture designed to add depth and personality to everyday spaces without sacrificing comfort.

"Our Summer 2026 Collection is an invitation to play with pattern," said Melanie Kaplan, Head of Product and Creative Development for The Company Store. "By pairing timeless plaids and stripes with artistic florals, we're making it easy to create a space that feels personal, layered, and perfectly imperfect, just like the homes we actually live in."

Where Inspiration Begins

The Summer 2026 Collection was inspired by the idea that the most inviting homes feel collected over time, not perfectly coordinated. Designers drew inspiration from sun-washed landscapes, coastal palettes, vintage textiles, and hand-drawn patterns to create pieces that feel layered, relaxed, and expressive.

Each print and color story was designed to stand on its own while also working seamlessly together, making it easy to mix patterns and build a space that feels uniquely yours.

Crafted with Intention

From the initial design phase, material selection played a critical role. The collection prioritizes lightweight, breathable fabrics, including crisp percales and breezy linens, that maintain a cool feel during the warmest months.

Details matter at every step of the process. From the precise drape of a duvet cover to how a fabric retains its vibrant hue over time, every decision is made with both performance and longevity in mind. The goal: products that don't just look beautiful for a season, but continue to feel exceptional, wash after wash.

Innovation in the Everyday

While rooted in traditional craftsmanship, the collection is equally driven by innovation. Fabrics are engineered for modern ease, designed to stay cool, maintain their shape, and simplify care without compromising on comfort. Versatility remains a core focus, with pieces designed to move effortlessly throughout the home, making it simple to refresh a bedroom or layer new textures into a living space as the seasons change.

"This collection is rooted in the idea that great design should feel as good as it looks," added Kaplan. "By creating pieces that support the way people actually live, we're celebrating a more relaxed, personal approach to summer living."

The Company Store Summer 2026 Collection is available exclusively at thecompanystore.com, and a seasonal lookbook can be found here.

About The Company Store

For over 115 years, The Company Store (a brand of Home Depot) has set the standard for premium bedding, bath essentials, and home décor. Built on a legacy of craftsmanship and the finest materials, our products blend timeless design with everyday comfort. From luxurious sheets and cozy comforters to curated home accents, every piece is thoughtfully crafted to create spaces that feel as good as they look—delivering lasting quality for generations. Explore more at thecompanystore.com.

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SOURCE The Company Store