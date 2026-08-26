The Conference Board Announces Full 2026 Distinguished Leadership Awards Lineup, Including Honorees and Introducers

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board announced the full program for its 2026 Distinguished Leadership Awards, including an exceptional roster of honorees and the prominent leaders who will introduce them at this year's ceremony.

Building on its long-standing tradition of recognizing business leaders who drive positive societal impact, the Distinguished Leadership Awards celebrate executives whose leadership reflects a deep commitment to advancing equal opportunity, fostering a more civil and just society, and championing sound public policy in the nation's interest.

The 2026 awards will be presented on October 21, 2026, in New York City, bringing together leaders from across industries to honor individuals whose influence extends well beyond their organizations. The inclusion of distinguished introducers—leaders who have made their own significant contributions to business and society—underscores the collaborative spirit and peer recognition that define the event.

"At a moment when the role of business in society is under increasing focus, this year's honorees stand out for their ability to lead with both purpose and performance," said David K. Young, President of The CEO Center at The Conference Board. "They demonstrate that long-term economic strength and broad-based opportunity are deeply connected—and that principled leadership is essential to achieving both."

The Conference Board is proud to announce the following honorees and their introducers:

Janet Truncale , EY Global Chair and CEO

Introduced by Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and CEO, Bank of America





, EY Global Chair and CEO Kristin Peck , CEO, Zoetis

Introduced by Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group





, CEO, Zoetis Kathleen M. Mazzarella , Chairman, President, and CEO, Graybar

Introduced by Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex





, Chairman, President, and CEO, Graybar Antoinette Gawin, President and CEO, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

Introduced by Peter Arduini, President and CEO, GE HealthCare





President and CEO, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies George Kurian, CEO, NetApp

Introduced by Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Chairman, President, and CEO, Graybar





CEO, NetApp Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO, F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank

Introduced by Jeff Yabuki, Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners

About The CEO Center

The CEO Center, founded in 1942 as the Committee for Economic Development, is the public policy center of The Conference Board. Members of The CEO Center are chief executive officers, key executives of leading US companies, and university Presidents. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries, over five million employees, and more than $2T in annual revenues. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led policy center delivers Reasoned Solutions in the Nation's Interest™.

TCB.org/CEO-Center

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the global, Member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization.

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SOURCE The Conference Board