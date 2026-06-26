The Cotocon Group Urges NYC Building Owners to Resolve Failure-to-File Violations as 2026 Notices Are Issued

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cotocon Group, a New York City building compliance and sustainability consulting firm, is urging property owners, boards, and management companies to review and resolve outstanding failure-to-file violations following the issuance of 2026 violations tied to Article 321, Article 320, and annual benchmarking requirements.

The advisory comes as New York City building owners are already seeing failure-to-file violations issued this year across multiple compliance categories, including Article 321 prescriptive compliance, Article 320 greenhouse gas emissions reporting, and Local Law 84 benchmarking. While many owners may initially view these violations as administrative issues, unresolved filings can lead to accumulating penalties, delayed compliance acceptance, and greater uncertainty around a building's long-term regulatory position.

"Failure-to-file violations are often treated like paperwork problems, but they can quickly become asset problems," said Jimmy Carchietta, Founder and CEO of The Cotocon Group. "When a building has missed filings, open penalties, or an unclear compliance status, owners need to understand what happened, what is due, and what needs to be corrected before the issue grows."

New York City's building performance laws have become increasingly interconnected. Annual benchmarking data can influence a building's broader compliance picture. Article 320 requires covered buildings to report greenhouse gas emissions. Article 321 applies to certain buildings that may qualify for prescriptive compliance requirements. When one filing is missed, it can create confusion across emissions reporting, violation resolution, future deadlines, and ownership decision-making.

The Cotocon Group is advising building stakeholders to conduct a compliance review that identifies open violations, missed filing years, penalty exposure, upcoming deadlines, and the correct pathway for resolving each issue. This is especially important for owners and property managers overseeing multiple buildings, where one overlooked property can create avoidable fines and administrative delays.

Through its failure-to-file violation review process, The Cotocon Group helps owners and managers determine whether a building has outstanding obligations under Local Law 84 benchmarking, Local Law 87 energy audits and retro-commissioning, Local Law 88 lighting and sub-metering, Local Law 95 energy grades, Local Law 97 emissions reporting, or applicable Article 320 and Article 321 requirements.

The firm's goal is to help owners move from uncertainty to a clear action plan. This includes identifying what filings are missing, what penalties may apply, what documentation is required, and what steps are needed to restore the building's compliance position.

"Most owners do not want to be non-compliant," added Carchietta. "In many cases, they simply were not aware that a filing was missed, that a violation was issued, or that a prior consultant never completed the process. Our role is to give them clarity and help get the problem out of their life."

The Cotocon Group encourages building owners, property managers, co-op and condo boards, and facility teams to review their compliance records now, especially if they have received a 2026 failure-to-file violation related to Article 321, Article 320, or benchmarking.

For more information, visit www.thecotocongroup.com or contact [email protected]

About The Cotocon Group

The Cotocon Group is a New York City-based building compliance and sustainability consulting firm specializing in local law compliance, energy benchmarking, energy audits, retro-commissioning, emissions reporting, violation resolution, and strategic building performance planning. The firm works with building owners, property managers, boards, and facility teams to support compliance with New York City's energy and emissions requirements.

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SOURCE The Cotocon Group