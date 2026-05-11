The Cotocon Group Is Helping NYC Building Owners Navigate What Comes After Local Law 97 Filing Season

Ten days past the May 1 deadline, The Cotocon Group is working with building owners, property managers, and co-op and condo boards across New York City to assess what was filed, identify exposure, and build a compliance strategy that goes beyond the annual report.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cotocon Group, New York City's leading building compliance and sustainability consulting firm, is actively helping property owners across the five boroughs address what happens after Local Law 97 filing season ends. With the May 1 reporting deadline now ten days behind the industry, The Cotocon Group has seen firsthand that the work of compliance is far from over — for many buildings, it is just beginning.

What The Cotocon Group Is Seeing on the Ground

In the days following the May 1 deadline, The Cotocon Group has been conducting post-filing reviews for clients across New York City and identifying a consistent pattern: buildings that filed on time are discovering that what was submitted does not always reflect the full picture. Inaccurate energy data, mismatched benchmarking figures, incorrect emissions factors, and compliance pathways that do not align with a building's actual emissions profile are among the issues The Cotocon Group's team is actively working to resolve.

The NYC Department of Buildings has reported that approximately 93% of covered privately owned properties submitted compliance reports, while roughly 1,400 properties did not file and are now facing enforcement action. The DOB is also actively auditing submitted filings. For The Cotocon Group's clients, that reality drives the firm's focus: it is not enough to have filed. What was filed must be accurate, defensible, and aligned with each building's compliance strategy going forward.

"We are in buildings right now reviewing what was submitted and finding issues that owners did not know existed. Wrong emissions factors, wrong benchmarking data and improper ownership that doesn't match DOB records. Compliance pathways that are not up to date with the latest CBL."

— Jimmy Carchietta, Founder and CEO, The Cotocon Group

How The Cotocon Group Helps Buildings Stay Ahead

The Cotocon Group provides end-to-end compliance support for covered buildings under New York City's suite of building energy laws. For Local Law 97 specifically, the firm's work spans the full compliance cycle: from pre-filing data verification and emissions analysis, through BEAM, ESPM and DOB filing support, to post-filing review, audit preparation, and penalty exposure assessment.

At the center of The Cotocon Group's compliance offering is The Carbon Shield, the firm's proprietary technology platform. The Carbon Shield gives building owners, property managers, and boards continuous visibility into their emissions profile, compliance status, and penalty exposure — not just during filing season, but throughout the year. Rather than discovering a problem when the next deadline arrives, clients using The Carbon Shield can identify and address issues while there is still time to act.

The Cotocon Group's Local Law 97 services include:

Post-filing review and data accuracy verification

Compliance pathway analysis and correction

Penalty exposure assessment and financial planning support

BEAM and DOB filing support

DOB audit preparation and documentation review

Year-round emissions monitoring through The Carbon Shield

"The Carbon Shield was built because we saw that building owners needed more than a filing service. They needed a way to understand their compliance position at any point during the year, not just in May. Local Law 97 is a permanent part of owning a building in New York City. Our job is to make sure our clients are never surprised by it."

— Jimmy Carchietta, Founder and CEO, The Cotocon Group

Who The Cotocon Group Works With

The Cotocon Group works with a broad range of clients across New York City's real estate landscape, including individual building owners, large property management companies, co-op and condo boards, commercial landlords, and institutional asset managers. The firm's team brings deep technical expertise in building systems, energy data, and New York City regulatory requirements — giving clients both the analytical foundation and the practical guidance needed to steer through an increasingly complex compliance environment.

Building owners and managers looking to assess their current Local Law 97 compliance position, review a recent filing, or begin planning for the next reporting cycle are encouraged to contact The Cotocon Group now. The period immediately following a filing deadline is one of the firm's busiest and most productive — because it is when the most meaningful compliance work can be done.

"We tell every client the same thing: the best time to call us is before the deadline. The second-best time is right now. There is real work to do in this window, and the buildings that do it will be in a financially stronger position when the next reporting cycle begins."

— Jimmy Carchietta, Founder and CEO, The Cotocon Group

About The Cotocon Group

The Cotocon Group is a New York-based building compliance, energy, and sustainability consulting firm helping property owners, managers, co-op and condo boards, and facility teams comply with New York City's building energy laws. The company provides support for Local Law 84 benchmarking, Local Law 87 energy audits and retro-commissioning, Local Law 88 lighting and submetering requirements, Local Law 95 energy grade posting, and Local Law 97 emissions compliance.

Through its technical expertise, compliance strategy, and technology platform — The Carbon Shield — The Cotocon Group helps buildings understand their current compliance position, reduce exposure to penalties, and plan for long-term asset protection. To schedule a Local Law 97 status review, contact The Cotocon Group at (212) 889-6566 or visit www.thecotocongroup.com.

Media Contact

The Cotocon Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 889-6566

Website: www.thecotocongroup.com

SOURCE The Cotocon Group