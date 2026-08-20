The Damage You Don't See: Mercury Insurance Shares What Homeowners Should Know About Service Line Failures

Underground water, sewer and utility lines can create costly problems with little warning

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most important parts of a home are the ones homeowners rarely see. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is reminding homeowners that underground service lines connecting a house to water, sewer, electrical and other essential services can fail, and repairing them may be more complicated and expensive than many homeowners expect.

Service lines typically run underground between a home and the street or another connection point. Depending on the property and local utility responsibilities, homeowners may be responsible for portions of those lines located on their property.

That can make a service line problem an unpleasant surprise.

"Homeowners spend a lot of time thinking about the parts of their house they can see, but some potentially significant repair issues are literally underground," said Larry Anderson, Director of Underwriting Operations for Mercury Insurance. "Understanding which service lines you are responsible for, recognizing signs of trouble and knowing what your insurance covers before something happens can help prevent an already stressful situation from becoming even more difficult."

What Can Cause a Service Line to Fail?

Underground lines can be damaged in several ways, including:

Tree root intrusion. Roots searching for moisture can enter small openings in sewer or water lines and expand over time.

Roots searching for moisture can enter small openings in sewer or water lines and expand over time. Age and deterioration. Older pipes and connections may corrode, crack or weaken as they age.

Older pipes and connections may corrode, crack or weaken as they age. Ground movement. Soil expansion, settling and other movement can put pressure on buried lines.

Soil expansion, settling and other movement can put pressure on buried lines. Freezing. In colder climates, prolonged freezing temperatures can damage inadequately protected water lines.

In colder climates, prolonged freezing temperatures can damage inadequately protected water lines. Accidental damage. Digging, landscaping and other work around a property can strike or damage underground utilities.

Warning Signs Homeowners Shouldn't Ignore

Service line problems often develop out of sight, but homeowners may notice clues before a major failure occurs.

Slow or repeatedly clogged drains, unexplained drops in water pressure, unusually high water bills, soggy areas in the yard, foul odors, gurgling plumbing or unexpected changes in vegetation can all warrant further investigation.

Electrical service problems may produce different warning signs, including flickering lights, recurring power interruptions or other unusual electrical behavior. Homeowners should contact a qualified professional rather than attempt to diagnose or repair a potentially hazardous electrical problem themselves.

Know Where the Homeowner's Responsibility Begins

One of the biggest misconceptions about service lines is that the utility company is necessarily responsible for everything leading to the house.

Responsibility varies by utility, municipality and type of service. Homeowners should check with their local providers to understand where the utility's responsibility ends and theirs begins.

That distinction matters because a standard homeowners insurance policy may not cover every type of damage to an underground service line itself. Optional service line coverage may be available to help cover certain eligible repair or replacement costs, subject to policy terms, limits, deductibles and exclusions.

"Insurance is most useful when homeowners understand their coverage before they need it," said Anderson. "A good question to ask your insurance agent is simple: 'If an underground line serving my home breaks, what am I responsible for and what does my policy cover?'"

Five Ways to Reduce the Risk of an Underground Surprise

Mercury recommends homeowners:

Know what is underground. Identify the approximate location of water, sewer and other service lines around the property. Call before digging. Contact 811 – the nationwide call-before-you-dig service – before beginning projects that involve excavation so underground utility lines can be marked. Pay attention to changes. Don't dismiss recurring drain problems, unexplained water usage, wet spots or other unusual conditions around the home. Be careful when planting trees. Consider the location of underground lines and the potential spread of root systems when choosing where to plant. Review insurance coverage. Ask an insurance agent whether service line coverage is included or available and what types of losses it covers.

Homeowners shouldn't wait for a flooded yard, backed-up drain or loss of service to learn how the underground infrastructure serving their home operates.

A few questions now about responsibility, maintenance and insurance coverage can help homeowners understand a part of their property that may be out of sight but shouldn't be out of mind.

For information about homeowners insurance, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance