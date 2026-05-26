The Deerborne Group to Attend American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a specialized strategy and management consulting firm focused exclusively on the genomics and precision diagnostics industry, today announced that senior leadership will attend the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 29–June 2 in Chicago, Illinois.

ASCO 2026 comes at a pivotal time for the oncology diagnostics industry as companies navigate increasing pressure to align scientific innovation with reimbursement, evidence generation, commercialization, and operational execution.

"The constraint in oncology diagnostics is no longer innovation — it is execution," said Jeffrey Jones, Managing Partner of The Deerborne Group. "As the market continues to evolve across liquid biopsy, MRD, AI-enabled diagnostics, and decentralized testing models, companies are facing increasing pressure to align scientific innovation with reimbursement, evidence generation, commercialization, and operational execution."

The Deerborne Group advises Fortune 500 companies, molecular diagnostics laboratories, biotechnology firms, and private equity and venture capital investors on commercialization strategy, reimbursement and market access, operational planning, and corporate growth initiatives across the global precision diagnostics market.

Recognized as one of the top management consulting firms in San Diego for four consecutive years, The Deerborne Group is known for its specialized focus on the intersection of science, reimbursement, commercialization, and operational execution in precision diagnostics.

At ASCO 2026, the firm expects industry discussions to focus heavily on clinical utility, reimbursement strategy, evolving FDA and payer expectations, and the growing convergence of artificial intelligence, digital pathology, and molecular diagnostics.

The Deerborne Group will also highlight its COMPASS 360™ platform, an AI-enabled strategic intelligence platform designed to integrate market, clinical, competitive, reimbursement, and commercialization insights into a unified decision framework for diagnostics executives and investors.

About The Deerborne Group

The Deerborne Group is a specialized strategy and management consulting firm focused exclusively on the global genomics and precision diagnostics industry. The firm advises Fortune 500 companies, boards, venture capital firms, and private equity investors on commercialization strategy, reimbursement and market access, operational execution, and corporate growth initiatives.

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SOURCE The Deerborne Group