The Deerborne Group to Attend American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a boutique consultancy focused exclusively on genomics and precision diagnostics, will attend the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 17–22, 2026, in San Diego.

Founded in 2020, The Deerborne Group advises Fortune 500 corporations, venture capital and private equity investors, and growth-stage diagnostics companies navigating regulated genomics markets. The firm focuses on corporate strategy, commercialization architecture, market access, and reimbursement alignment—bringing operator-level experience to critical growth and execution decisions across oncology and molecular diagnostics.

The AACR Annual Meeting is one of the most influential global oncology forums, convening researchers, clinicians, diagnostics innovators, and biopharmaceutical leaders to present advances in cancer biology, early detection, molecular profiling, and precision therapeutics.

"As oncology platforms scale, the constraint is no longer innovation; it's execution," said Jeffrey G. Jones, Managing Partner of The Deerborne Group. "Regulatory strategy, payer evidence, and commercialization are no longer sequential decisions. They must be designed in parallel. Companies that fail to align this early will struggle to translate scientific progress into adoption and revenue."

Senior members of the firm will be on site throughout the meeting and are available for strategic discussions.

About The Deerborne Group

The Deerborne Group is a boutique, operator-led management consultancy exclusively focused on genomics and precision diagnostics. The firm advises Fortune 500 corporations, venture capital and private equity investors, and growth-stage life science companies on corporate strategy, commercialization architecture, market access, and reimbursement strategy within regulated diagnostics markets.

Leveraging deep operator experience, The Deerborne Group helps clients align clinical, regulatory, and payer evidence with commercialization strategy, ensuring scientific innovation translates into adoption, reimbursement, and revenue. Its proprietary, AI-enabled COMPASS 360° framework integrates these elements into a structured decision architecture designed to accelerate value creation and reduce execution risk.

Follow The Deerborne Group on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Liz Dowling

+1 (760) 822 3412

[email protected]

SOURCE The Deerborne Group