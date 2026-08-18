The Desert Calls: Jeep® Brand Returns to Rebelle Rally With Veteran Driver and Jeep Gladiator Mojave

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand returns to the Rebelle Rally for its 11th consecutive year, with Team 129 drivers Nena Barlow and “Hurricane” Hannah Felton taking on the eight-day, 1,500-mile off-road challenge in a stock, Desert Rated Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Jeep® brand returns to the Rebelle Rally for the 11th consecutive year as a Silver Partner

2026 Rebelle Rally takes place Oct. 7-17, challenging teams across 1,500 miles of off-road terrain using maps and compasses, no GPS or cell phones

Rebelle Rally winner Nena Barlow returns for her 10th competition, joined by first-time Rebelle competitor "Hurricane" Hannah Felton

Jeep brand-sponsored Team 129 will compete in the Desert Rated Jeep Gladiator Mojave, the first and only Desert Rated Jeep vehicle

Mopar to reward top-finishing privateer Jeep teams with prizes through FlexCare Vehicle Protection and Jeep Performance Parts

The Jeep® brand returns to the 2026 Rebelle Rally for the 11th consecutive year, continuing its longstanding support of the all-women's off-road navigation competition and once again putting legendary Jeep 4x4 capability to the test.

Jeep brand-sponsored Team 129 features Rebelle Rally champion Nena Barlow and Rebelle newcomer "Hurricane" Hannah Felton, who will take on the eight-day challenge in a stock Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

"The Rebelle Rally is an authentic proving ground for our vehicles and the people behind the wheel," said Branden Coté, Jeep brand CEO. "For more than a decade, the Rally has provided the brand with the opportunity to showcase Jeep 4x4 vehicles' capability in real-world conditions while supporting an incredible community of women who share our passion for adventure and off-roading. Nena has been an exceptional ambassador for the Jeep brand, and we're thrilled to see her return to Rebelle Rally alongside 'Hurricane' Hannah Felton as she embarks on her first competition."

Team 129: Nena Barlow and "Hurricane" Hannah Felton

Barlow returns for her 10th Rebelle Rally, bringing extensive off-road and competition experience to Team 129. Based in Arizona, she operates Barlow Adventures, providing four-wheel-drive instruction and guided off-road experiences throughout the Southwest.

Joining Barlow is Felton, an avid off-roader, welder and fabricator whose hands-on experience extends from building vehicles to competing and adventuring in them. The 2026 event marks her first Rebelle Rally.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Jeep brand's unwavering support of the Rebelle Rally," said Barlow. "After several successful years with my previous teammate, I'm excited for a new challenge alongside Hannah. Her passion, skill and hands-on approach make her a great partner, and I'm looking forward to sharing what I've learned while taking on this year's competition together."

Jeep Gladiator Mojave: Desert Rated for the Challenge

Jeep 4x4 vehicles have been part of the Rebelle Rally since its inception, earning eight overall wins and five Bone Stock awards. That legacy began in 2016, when Charlene Bower and Kaleigh Hotchkiss of Team 125 won the inaugural Rebelle Rally in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

For 2026, Team 129 will compete in a stock Jeep Gladiator Mojave, a two-time Rebelle Rally winner and the only Jeep brand vehicle to earn the Desert Rated badge.

Purpose-built for demanding desert terrain, Gladiator Mojave pairs legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with a reinforced frame, strengthened axles, cast-iron steering knuckles and a performance-tuned suspension with 1-inch lift, FOX hydraulic jounce bumpers, FOX internal bypass remote reservoir shocks, and a high-speed rear locking axle. From deep sand and dunes to rugged desert trails, Gladiator Mojave is engineered for the challenging conditions Team 129 will face throughout the competition.

Supporting the Jeep Off-road Community

Nearly one-third of the private teams competing in the Rebelle Rally take on the challenge in their own daily-driven Jeep vehicles. To recognize the passion and commitment of the Jeep community competing in the Rebelle Rally, Mopar, through FlexCare Vehicle Protection and Jeep Performance Parts, will award prizes to the highest-finishing privateer Jeep teams. Additional details will be announced closer to the event.

Rebelle Rally

The 11th annual 2026 Rebelle Rally takes place Oct. 7-17, covering approximately 1,500 miles (2,500 kilometers) across Utah, Nevada and California. The competition is not a race for speed. Over eight days, teams navigate demanding off-road terrain using traditional maps, compass headings and roadbooks without GPS or cell phones, putting navigation, driving skill, endurance and teamwork to the test.

Jeep Brand

For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis