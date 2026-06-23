The "Digital Tax" Ends Today

Auditor Launches First Platform That Returns Data Value to Users

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, big tech platforms extract roughly $1,599 in value from the average North American — their data, their attention, their behavioral insights — and return none of it. The figure is Maxim's own calculation, summing the value the major platforms derive per user across advertising, AI training, and behavioral profiling.

Today, Canadian Certified Management Accountant Dmitri Maxim is launching Marpole.ai, a platform built on a 17-year forensic audit. The audit began where most do — with a number that refused to reconcile: global debt has passed $350 trillion, roughly 350% of world GDP, inside a system that creates the money it lends but never the interest to repay it. Maxim's conclusion, published in May as MARPOLE: Return of Measure and syndicated to AP News, Morningstar, Benzinga and more than 100 outlets, was that the extraction is not a byproduct of the internet. It is a design feature of the math.

"The platforms we use were built to monetize your attention, not reward your contribution," said Maxim. "Marpole is the first network designed to flip that arithmetic. We use the same network effects that power the social giants to measure, verify, and return ownership of value to the individual contributor."

The Core Shift: From Extraction to Ownership

Marpole.ai is a verification layer for the knowledge economy. Unlike social platforms that profit from endless scrolling, Marpole rewards users for verified contribution: training AI, verifying facts, and building a shared, auditable body of human intelligence.

And the extraction it counters is not passive. In 2014, Facebook ran a published experiment on 689,003 users, quietly tuning their feeds to make them sadder or happier — to test whether it could move their emotions. It could. What today's platforms ultimately take is larger than money: the power to decide what your work, your time, and your attention are worth.

The reversal rests on a different kind of math. In 2005, Kyle MacDonald traded one red paperclip up to a two-story house in fourteen trades — no money, nothing manufactured, value found through alignment alone. Marpole runs that at network scale: it measures each contribution, attributes it to its source, and returns the value to the person who created it.

The condition is that contribution must be pooled and counted. It is the physics of a solar tower: 173,500 mirrors aimed at random produce nothing; aimed at a single point, they produce 392 megawatts — enough for 140,000 homes. "Together" is not a slogan here. It is the only arrangement in which the numbers come out in the contributor's favor.

What that arrangement produces is plain: work that is measured, that carries the name of the person who did it, and that returns to them — inside a network whose growing value is counted by everyone in it, not by one owner above them.

CMAI: A Unit of Measurement, Not a Speculation

The platform introduces CMAI, a non-speculative unit of contribution — closer to a kilowatt-hour than to a coin. The company emphasizes that CMAI is not intended to function as a cryptocurrency, a tradable security, or a speculative asset. It is a measurement that reflects an individual's verifiable role in growing the network.

According to the company, one billion total CMAI units have been established. Of those, 750 million are reserved exclusively for contribution-based activity — verification, training, auditing, and knowledge development — and 250 million are open to founding participants, with individual participation capped at $10,000. There is no public market, no ticker, and no trading mechanism built into the system.

"As an auditor, I believe the controls should come before the incentives," Maxim said.

A Call for 10,000 Founding Architects

Marpole is opening applications for its first 10,000 Founding Architects. This is not an investment opportunity or a speculative play. It is the recruitment of the people who will set the governance, standards, and early development of the platform — the cold start the network needs first.

No speculation: no public market, no ticker, no tradable assets.

Built for contribution: 750 million of the one billion CMAI units are reserved for active, verified contributors.

Selective access: entry is based on a structured evaluation of understanding and commitment to the model — not capital. No purchase is required to apply.

"Most platforms want your money or your data. We want your intelligence," said Maxim. "I've spent 17 years auditing how value is lost in the modern economy. Marpole is how we stop the leak."

Take the First Audit

Individuals can see their own value leak by running a free knowledge audit — no account or tokens required — at https://marpole.ai. Those interested in building the foundation of the network can apply for the Founding Architect program at https://join.marpole.ai.

About Marpole.ai

Marpole.ai is a contribution-based platform that measures, verifies, and attributes value to the individuals who create it. Built as a verification layer for the knowledge economy, it aligns value creation with value ownership through transparent measurement and attribution. It is being built by a selective cohort of Founding Architects.

About Dmitri Maxim

Dmitri Maxim is a Canadian Certified Management Accountant and the author of MARPOLE: Return of Measure (May 2026), syndicated to AP News, Morningstar, Benzinga and 100+ outlets. He has been interviewed in Authority Magazine. His work focuses on systems of value creation, measurement, ownership, and accountability across modern financial and digital economies.

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SOURCE MARPOLE