Auditor Warns Global Economic System Approaching Structural Breaking Point by 2030

A 17-year investigation argues modern financial and digital systems are built to extract value, not create it

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 17-year forensic audit by Marpole.AI of the global economy is making a stark claim: the financial and digital systems shaping modern life are not failing; they are functioning exactly as designed. And according to its author, that design may be approaching a structural breaking point as early as 2030.

METROCRACY by Dmitri Maxim, CMA

Dmitri Maxim, a Certified Management Accountant, has published MARPOLE: Return of Measure, a 444-page investigation applying corporate auditing standards to global financial systems and the modern digital economy. Drawing on institutional data, historical analysis, and behavioral research, the report argues that persistent economic pressure across countries and industries is not coincidence, but structure.

"I spent seventeen years to understand: this is not a malfunction. This is the architecture," said Maxim.

At the center of the report is a simple but disruptive conclusion: the system is not breaking, it is operating as intended. The audit identifies a set of reinforcing dynamics in which debt expands faster than it can be repaid, digital platforms concentrate value among centralized owners, and data-driven systems monetize user behavior without transferring ownership back to the individuals generating it. The result, Maxim argues, is a system where value consistently flows away from participants even as they produce it.

As part of the audit, Maxim highlights three specific findings drawn from publicly available institutional data. Global debt has now surpassed $350 trillion, or roughly 350% of global GDP, within a monetary system that creates the principal required for lending but not the interest needed to repay it, making the debt mathematically unpayable.

At the same time, centralized digital platforms are estimated to extract approximately $1,599 per user annually in behavioral surplus, using human activity to train and optimize corporate systems without transferring ownership back to the individuals generating that value.

Compounding this, the report argues that the unit of account itself has been fundamentally distorted, with global currency losing more than 99% of its value since 1971, raising questions about whether economic measurement itself can still function as a reliable foundation.

"They don't steal money. They steal the knowledge of how to measure reality," Maxim said.

Maxim spent 17 years applying corporate auditing standards to global financial and digital systems, focusing on patterns in value creation, ownership, and distribution. His work frames the findings not as a theory, but as a reconciliation of publicly available data.

"An auditor has no right to an opinion. Only the obligation to report what the data shows," he said.

A limited number of advance review copies of MARPOLE: Return of Measure are available to credentialed journalists, analysts, and researchers.

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SOURCE MARPOLE