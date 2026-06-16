The Digital WOW Attends IBBA Annual Conference and M&A Source Conference in Minneapolis

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Paul Ramkissoon, CEO of The Digital WOW powered by ConsultPR.net, attended the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) Annual Conference in Minneapolis, and just a few days later, was also present at the M&A Source® Conference, held in the same city. These are the premier events for stakeholders related to the selling and buying of businesses across the United States and both of these organizations have thousands of Business Brokers and lower middle market M&A advisors as members.

The Digital WOW is a marketing partner and duly vetted member benefit for the organizations, and had a booth at both conferences manned by its team. Interestingly, the booth also featured what one might call a potential glimpse into the future of the company given the attendance of Paveena Ramkissoon — Paul's eldest daughter. About to embark on her college career, she has already been an intern and content specialist within the company for several years. The Digital WOW has clients within both the IBBA® and M&A Source® membership ranks. This presented a unique opportunity for many attendees to witness the duo in action, making for memorable interactions.

Beyond exhibiting, The Digital WOW's relationship with both organizations runs deep. For the IBBA, the company serves as the agency on record for SellYourWay.org, the organization's major national educational outreach initiative to business owners all across the United States. For M&A Source, The Digital WOW holds the distinction of being a marketing partner and member benefit. This is a recognition that requires significant pre-qualification and screening. As part of this role, the company also manages DealMakerInsider.Com and all of the marketing related to it, delivering exclusive, free and elite-level dealmaking content to advisors in the lower middle market space.

"It was truly a treat to have my now adult and college-bound daughter along for conference activities, whether by accident or maybe part of a plan, LOL. I really enjoyed watching her interact with our clients and other attendees. It was very interesting to see so much of me showcased in her abilities while at the booth albeit a newer and better version. It was truly a special time and now a cherished memory." - Paul Ramkissoon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Digital WOW, ConsultPR.net

While The Digital WOW has a strong presence in the business brokerage and M&A arena, the company is not industry-specific, with over 1,000 clients all across the USA in many industries.

To learn more about The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, visit the company website.

About The Digital WOW

The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, is a full-service digital agency with over twenty-five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

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SOURCE The Digital WOW