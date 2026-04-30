The Digital WOW CFO and Head of HR, Radha Ramkissoon, Is Awarded Women in Leadership - Top 100 of 2026 by Global 100

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, announced today that Radha Ramkissoon, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Human Resources, has been named to the Women in Leadership – Top 100 of 2026 by Global 100. The recognition is awarded annually to women who have taken significant leadership responsibilities and delivered measurable results for their organizations. Radha's selection is a recognition of her role in rebuilding the company's financial processes, and assuming management of Human Resources, enhancing stability and structure for the company.

When Radha assumed the role of CFO in 2021, she had more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, and a Master's Degree in Finance. At that time, the position was left vacant following the retirement of an executive. Radha assessed existing systems, policies and procedures and brought them to best practice. Working through a period that included a director-level transition, she introduced financial controls, restructured invoicing procedures, and created firm-wide systems that the company runs on today.

Her responsibilities expanded to include Human Resources. In this area of the organization, Radha introduced structured processes and set up regular management meetings, enhancing employee retention and productivity as the firm scaled its client portfolio and staff. The company now runs with a full senior-leadership team, including EVPs, and a dedicated HR director.

"Women in Leadership Award, WOW, this is something I didn't expect. I appreciate the honor of winning this award. Thank you for recognizing my accomplishments with this meaningful trophy. I hope to continue striving for excellence so that everyone who thinks of me as a leader will be inspired." - Radha Ramkissoon, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), The Digital WOW, ConsultPR.net

To learn more about The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, visit the company's website.

About The Digital WOW

The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, is a full-service digital agency with over twenty-five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development, and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency, and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

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SOURCE The Digital WOW