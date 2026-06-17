The Discovery Point Difference: Choosing a Center-Based Pre-K Program vs. Public School Programs

DULUTH, Ga., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents of preschoolers now have many options in early childhood education. These may include half or full day private programs like church preschool or in childcare centers. When a child turns four, there are additional options including state funded PreK paid for with state lottery revenue.

State-funded programs are traditionally housed in childcare centers, but there are an increasing number of classrooms being offered at local public schools. How do parents know which option is best for their child?

At Discovery Point, children are not simply preparing for kindergarten; they are building a strong foundation in an environment intentionally designed just for them.

What is a State Funded Pre-K Program?

State funded Pre-K Programs provide free, state-funded educational opportunities for eligible four-year-olds before they enter kindergarten. The goal of Pre-K is to help children develop the academic, social, emotional, and physical skills needed for future school success. Families can enroll their child at approved local childcare centers, private preschools, and certain public-school programs

As parents compare their options, it's important to look beyond cost and convenience to evaluate the quality of the learning environment, teacher qualifications, safety procedures, and overall educational experience.

Why Families Choose Discovery Point Centers for Pre-K

Discovery Point's Proprietary curriculum and in-center design is created for preschool aged children:

Caring, nurturing teachers specifically trained in Early Childhood Education. A secure campus designed for young children, with controlled access, structured supervision, and safety procedures focused exclusively on the needs of preschoolers. A social-emotional environment where children can learn, grow, and build friendships alongside peers their own age, without exposure to the influences, behaviors, and challenges that naturally come with sharing a campus with children as old as 12 years old. Classrooms filled with developmentally appropriate materials, toys, and learning experiences designed specifically for four and five-year-olds. Child-sized restrooms, sinks, furniture, and learning environments that promote confidence, independence, and success. Age-appropriate playgrounds designed to meet preschool developmental needs and ASTM safety standards. Regular oversight through inspections by the Department of Children and Families, along with Discovery Point's own Quality Assurance Team, ensuring high standards for health, safety, and educational excellence. A warm, family-focused environment where children are known, valued, and encouraged to grow socially, emotionally, physically, and academically. Enrichment opportunities and experiences that go beyond what many traditional school settings can offer, helping children develop confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning. A proven curriculum that prepares children for kindergarten success through hands-on learning experiences that build early literacy, math, science, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Elementary schools simply aren't designed for little minds and little bodies.

Research continues to show that high-quality early childhood education can have lasting benefits for academic achievement and social-emotional development. For this reason, Discovery Point encourages families to carefully evaluate all preschool options and visit potential programs before making a decision.



For Pre-K options with Discovery Point, visit https://www.discoverypoint.com/centers/ to find a location near you and schedule a tour. Discovery Point has been a leader in childcare and early education since 1988.

Media Contact:

Briyanna Purifoye

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Point Franchising, Inc