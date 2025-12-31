Discovery Point Franchising, Mooresville Celebrates One Year of Learning, Growth, and Community Impact

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Point Child Development Centers, a trusted leader in early childhood education, is proudly celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Mooresville, North Carolina location. Since opening its doors last fall, Discovery Point Mooresville has quickly become a valued resource for local families, offering high-quality childcare rooted in discovery, connection, and a lifelong love of learning.

Discovery Point has been serving families for more than 35 years, in over 50 communities across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The Mooresville center represents a continued commitment to expanding access to safe, nurturing, and educational environments designed to support children at every stage of development.

The 14,000-square-foot, purpose-built facility features 12 classrooms serving children from infancy through school age, including before and after-school care and summer camp programs. Over the past year, the center has welcomed families from across the Mooresville community, building strong relationships while creating meaningful learning experiences for children each day.

Discovery Point Mooresville is locally owned and operated by Tom and Nicole Beagle and John and Nicole Wells—families who share a deep passion for education, community involvement, and child development. Their combined backgrounds in education, business, and professional leadership help shape a center that balances operational excellence with heartfelt care.

Discovery Point's experienced teachers use a research-based, whole-child approach to learning, supported by Discovery Point's branded proprietary Connections Curriculum®. This approach encourages academic growth while nurturing social, emotional, and physical development—helping children build confidence, curiosity, and a genuine joy for learning.

The Mooresville center also reflects Discovery Point's thoughtful design philosophy, featuring an open floor plan, clear sightlines, and flexible learning spaces that support both safety and collaboration. These elements enhance daily learning while creating an environment where children and educators can thrive together.

As Discovery Point Mooresville celebrates its first year, the center looks ahead to continued growth, deeper community connections, and many more milestones shared with local families. They are currently enrolling for the new year.

About Discovery Point

Discovery Point Child Development Centers provides safe, educational, and nurturing environments for children across the Southeast. Founded in 1988, Discovery Point has grown from a single location into a recognized leader in early childhood education, with plans for continued expansion nationwide. For more information, visit www.discoverypoint.com/franchising.

