THE DIXIE GROUP REPORTS NET INCOME FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dixie Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DXYN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 27, 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company had net sales of $68,614,000 as compared to $68,573,000 in the same quarter of 2025. The Company had an operating income of $3,093,000 compared to an operating income of $3,189,000 in the second quarter of 2025. The net income from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2026 was $1,130,000 or $0.07 per diluted share. In 2025, the net income from continuing operations for the second quarter was $1,254,000 or $0.08 per diluted share.

For the six months ended June 27, 2026, net sales were $127,995,000 or 2.7% below the net sales for the six-month period ended June 28, 2025 at $131,563,000. The operating income for the first six months of 2026 was $6,358,000 compared to an operating income of $3,200,000 in the same period of the prior year. The Company had a net income from continuing operations of $2,484,000 or $0.16 per diluted share for the six months ended June 27, 2026 compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $328,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in the six-month period ending June 28, 2025.

Commenting on the results, Daniel K. Frierson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our results for the quarter showed a modest improvement in gross profit margins on relatively flat year over year net sales. Market conditions remained challenging, reflecting the continued softness in the home resale and remodeling environment. As we continue to monitor market conditions and the uncertain economic environment, we remain committed to controlling costs and improving profitability through our previously announced Profit Improvement Plan. We currently estimate the Plan will contribute $17 million in year over year cost reductions and profit contributions. The Plan includes net savings related to relocating a portion of our west coast yarn operations to our existing yarn plant in Roanoke, Alabama. This manufacturing consolidation began in the second quarter and is expected to lower internal raw material costs.

Our sales for the quarter showed strong activity in the higher end segments such as our decorative product lines, 1866 by Masland and Décor by Fabrica, and our Fabrica wood program in our hard floor offerings. Outside of these higher end offerings, our DuraSilkSD polyester category in our DH Floors division increased its market share with strong growth.

During the quarter, we introduced 14 new carpet styles with a strong focus on high end nylon in our Masland and Fabrica divisions. These introductions included a collection of high luster, soft nylon products in our Fabrica brand and a trio of new solid color cut pile products in our Masland line, all which support our Step Into Color campaign. Continuing our Affordable Fashion brand promise in our DH Floors line, we launched several new DuraSilkSD polyester patterns which provide a high-end look and feel at a price point that fits the budget for most consumers. Additional product launches are planned in our soft and hard surface segments during the third quarter.

As conditions in the housing market continue to present a challenge for the flooring industry, we are focusing on strategically introducing new products to the strongest parts of our markets. And we also remain committed to reducing expenses without negatively affecting the quality of our products or service to our customers," Frierson concluded.

The gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 29.5% compared to 29.2% in the prior year. For the six months ended June 2026, the gross profit margin was 30.9% compared to 28.1% in the first six months of 2025. The first quarter of 2026 included the benefit of the refund of the IEEPA tariffs from the previous year. Adjusted for this refund, the gross profit margin in the first six months of 2026 would have been 29.1%. The improved year over year margins are the result of favorable pricing and cost reductions as part of our Profit Improvement Plan.

Receivables on our balance sheet increased by $4.8 million from the balance at fiscal year-end 2025 due to higher sales in the last month of the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the seasonally lower sales volume in the last month of the previous fiscal year. The second quarter 2026 net inventory value of $66.9 million was slightly higher than the 2025 fiscal year end value of $66.4 million. Combined accounts payable and accrued expenses were $3.4 million greater at the 2026 second quarter end as compared to the 2025 year-end balance. Higher production needs in the comparative periods and higher costs of raw materials contributed to the increase. Capital expenditures for the first six months of 2026 were $175 thousand. Interest expense for the first six months of 2026 was $3.9 million compared to $3.4 million in the first six months of 2025. Our total debt on the balance sheet increased $1.0 million from fiscal year end driven by operating needs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management and the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the levels of demand for the products produced by the Company. Other factors that could affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, availability of raw material and transportation costs related to petroleum prices, the cost and availability of capital, integration of acquisitions, ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel and general economic and competitive conditions related to the Company's business. Issues related to the availability and price of energy may adversely affect the Company's operations. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited; in thousands, except earnings (loss) per share)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 27,

2026

June 28,

2025

June 27,

2026

June 28,

2025















NET SALES $ 68,614

$ 68,573

$ 127,995

$ 131,563 Cost of sales 48,381

48,557

88,473

94,645 GROSS PROFIT 20,233

20,016

39,522

36,918 Selling and administrative expenses 16,730

16,778

32,726

33,652 Other operating income, net (90)

(68)

(174)

(166) Facility consolidation and severance expenses, net 500

117

612

232 OPERATING INCOME 3,093

3,189

6,358

3,200 Interest expense 1,966

1,872

3,871

3,365 Other (income) expense, net (55)

(4)

(87)

84 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES 1,182

1,321

2,574

(249) Income tax provision 52

67

90

79 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,130

1,254

2,484

(328) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (42)

(94)

(245)

(209) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,088

$ 1,160

$ 2,239

$ (537)















BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:













Continuing operations $ 0.07

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ (0.02) Discontinued operations (0.00)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01) Net income (loss) $ 0.07

$ 0.07

$ 0.14

$ (0.03)















DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:













Continuing operations $ 0.07

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ (0.02) Discontinued operations (0.00)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01) Net income (loss) $ 0.07

$ 0.07

$ 0.14

$ (0.03)















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 14,616

14,496

14,574

14,431 Diluted 14,709

14,589

14,667

14,431

















THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands)

June 27,

2026

December 27,

2025 ASSETS (Unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,095

$ 3,204 Receivables, net of allowances for expected credit losses of $507 and $640 27,773

22,984 Receivables - tariff refunds 3,057

0 Inventories, net 66,929

66,370 Prepaid and other current assets 6,703

5,391 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 106,557

97,949







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 26,937

29,154 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 23,698

23,649 RESTRICTED CASH 4,033

3,865 OTHER ASSETS 19,011

19,488 LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,137

1,053 TOTAL ASSETS $ 181,373

$ 175,158







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 24,153

$ 22,781 Accrued expenses 18,066

16,043 Current portion of long-term debt 58,830

56,642 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,254

4,553 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,204

1,073 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 107,507

101,092







LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 23,935

25,096 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 19,623

20,200 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 15,800

16,651 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 3,411

3,321 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 11,097

8,798 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 181,373

$ 175,158









SOURCE The Dixie Group, Inc.