The Doctors Company Completes Acquisition of ProAssurance Corporation

NAPA, Calif., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA), a specialty insurer with broad expertise in medical liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences companies, and workers' compensation insurance. The combined company will protect more than 200,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide with assets of $12 billion.

"We are building the most trusted and capable medical professional liability and specialty lines insurer in America," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "This partnership brings together two mission-driven organizations that share a deep commitment to advocacy, exceptional service, and long-term stability in a complex healthcare landscape. Together, we are better positioned than ever to deliver on our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine."

The Doctors Company acquired all outstanding shares of ProAssurance for $25.00 per share in cash, for a total value of approximately $1.3 billion. ProAssurance shareholders approved the transaction in June 2025. In connection with the closing of the acquisition, ProAssurance's common stock will be deregistered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delisted with NYSE. Public trading of ProAssurance securities has ceased.

ProAssurance will function as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Doctors Company while a review process is conducted to identify the optimal operating structure. To learn more, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit our information center.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual clinicians to academic medical systems—more than 200,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with direct written premium of over $2.5 billion and $12 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE The Doctors Company