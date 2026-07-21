Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of The Doctors Company, Appointed to MPL Association Board of Directors

NAPA, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, today announced that Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the Medical Professional Liability Association (MPL Association) Board of Directors.

Deepika Srivastava

The MPL Association is an international organization representing the MPL insurance community. Ms. Srivastava's appointment recognizes her leadership in MPL operations, shared services, technology, innovation, and the responsible application of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics.

"Deepika's appointment to the MPL Association Board reflects the respect she has earned across our industry and the value of her leadership at a time of significant change in healthcare and medical liability," said Robert E. White, Jr., President of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Her approach to innovation, coupled with her deep operational expertise, will help advance the Association's work on behalf of the MPL community, physicians, and all of healthcare."

Ms. Srivastava has served in multiple leadership roles at The Doctors Company. Prior to becoming COO, she was Executive Vice President of MPL and TDC Group Shared Services, with responsibility for the operations of the MPL line of business. She also led Technology, Innovation, and the Enterprise Project Office across TDC Group business units. She began her career at The Doctors Company following the acquisition of AP Capital and later led Information Technology as Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer.

She is an industry leader in the principled use of AI, championing a strategic framework that leverages AI and advanced analytics to improve business performance while keeping human expertise at the center of decision-making.

"I am honored to join the MPL Association Board of Directors," Ms. Srivastava said. "At this critical time in healthcare, innovation in insurance is paramount. As nuclear verdicts, social inflation, structural shifts in medical malpractice, and an increasingly complex healthcare landscape raise the stakes for every MPL company, our industry has an opportunity to approach these challenges with focus, collaboration, and discipline. Together, we can support the quality delivery of healthcare and the practice of medicine for nearly 2 million healthcare professionals around the world."

Her appointment will be for one year, with eligibility to be elected for continuing service on the Board at the 2027 Annual Meeting of Members.

About the MPL Association

For almost 50 years, the MPL Association has represented the interests of insurance companies, risk retention groups, captives, trusts, and other entities with a commitment to the quality delivery of healthcare, patient safety, and fair tort reform. Association members insure nearly 2 million healthcare professionals around the world—doctors, dentists, surgeons, nurses, podiatrists, and other clinicians. In addition, members also globally insure more than 1,800 hospitals and 80,000 medical facilities and group practices.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual clinicians to academic medical systems—more than 200,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with direct written premium of over $2.5 billion and $12 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE The Doctors Company