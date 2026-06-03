The Doctors Company Named to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List

NAPA, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, has been named to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ list by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, earning recognition among the top companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Doctors Company met rigorous benchmarks to be named to this prestigious list. To build the list, Great Place to Work collected more than 70,000 confidential survey responses from eligible companies employing 7.3 million people in the U.S. Companies were ranked on their ability to provide consistently positive experiences and build trust with leaders, colleagues, and the organization.

"We're proud to be recognized on the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list, especially because this honor is based entirely on direct employee feedback," said Rachel Nelson, MBA, CCP, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for The Doctors Company. "It reflects the strength of our culture and the consistency of the employee experience across our organization."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive, and survey responses provide a comprehensive picture of the employee experience. Honorees are recognized for delivering positive outcomes for employees, regardless of role or status within the organization. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place to Work Certified™ and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"What makes this placement especially meaningful is the culture our employees help create every day and the shared sense of purpose that connects our teams across the Bay Area and our other locations throughout the U.S.," said Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer for The Doctors Company. "We're proud to foster an environment where employees feel supported, engaged, and connected to our mission of advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place to Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 7.3 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, more than 70,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list, and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place to Work Certified, having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the Bay Area.

SOURCE The Doctors Company