THE DOLPHIN COMPANY REAFFIRMS THE INTEGRITY OF ITS RESTRUCTURING PROCESS AND REJECTS INACCURATE CLAIMS REGARDING THE SALE PROCESS

CANCUN, Mexico, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the statement issued on July 27, 2026, a second unauthorized press release issued by the former management of The Dolphin Company, regarding the asset sale process currently being conducted as part of the restructuring proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, the Company considers it essential to make the following clarifications:

No Mexican court has reversed the change in leadership that took place in 2025, and there is currently no Mexican insolvency proceeding overseeing the restructuring of any of the entities that comprise The Dolphin Company.

The sale process currently underway is subject to the ongoing supervision of the United States Bankruptcy Court.

Acquisition proposals were evaluated based on objective criteria, including their economic value, certainty of execution, the bidder's financial capacity, operational feasibility, and regulatory compliance. The proposal submitted by Delphinus was considered by the current management to be the offer that, based on the information available at the time of its evaluation, presented the strongest overall conditions to be submitted for the Court's consideration. In particular, the Company believes that Delphinus is uniquely capable of taking on the critical role as caretaker of the over 100 animals living in the Company's Mexican parks, and that the proposed transfer will prove satisfactory to the various Mexican regulatory agencies that oversee the animals located in the parks. Given the financial circumstances of the Company, which have remained a significant challenge in the wake of mismanagement prior to the Company's chapter 11 bankruptcy filing as well as former management's active and ongoing interference, the Company will demonstrate that consummating this transaction is an appropriate exercise of the Company's business judgment, and given the circumstances is in the best interest of the Company's creditors, employees, and in the best interest of preserving the health and welfare of the animals in the Company's care.

At no time has Grupo Xcaret been involved in any discussions, evaluations, or negotiations relating to a potential acquisition of The Dolphin Company.

Any assessment of the potential effects that a transaction may have on economic competition falls exclusively within the jurisdiction of the competent regulatory authorities.

Unsupported statements made by the former management seek to interfere with an ongoing judicial process and discredit a potential bidder through speculative arguments or assertions that properly belong to future reviews by the competent regulatory authorities.

The current management is obligated to conduct an independent, transparent, and court-supervised process, preserving the Company's operational continuity, protecting jobs, and maximizing the value of its assets, while continuing to ensure that the health and welfare of the animals in the Company's care are maintained in accordance with applicable law.

The Company reserves all of its rights to take action against any false or misleading statements made by the former management or by any person purporting to act on behalf of the Company without proper authorization.

For further information:

Public Relations Department The Dolphin Company Email: [email protected]

About The Dolphin Company:

For more than 30 years, The Dolphin Company, a leader in nature experiences, marine conservation, and responsible adventure, has delivered "The Experience of a Lifetime" to more than 21 million visitors through its parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas. With operations across Mexico and the Caribbean, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that create unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare and environmental conservation. For more information, please visit www.thedolphinco.com

SOURCE Leisure Investments Holdings LLC, et al. (The Dolphin Company)