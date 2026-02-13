Statement from The Dolphin Company

CANCÚN, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dolphin Company, the largest aquatic theme park operator in Latin America and the world's leading dolphin company, is aware of recent reports concerning the arrest of its former executive and officer, Eduardo Albor Villanueva.

Mr. Albor has not been involved in the management, operations, or governance of the Company since March of 2025, having been relieved from his duties at that time. The Company has been under the leadership of its current management team since then. Its current management team (Steven Strom, of Odinbrook Global Advisors, its Independent Director, and Robert Wagstaff, of Riveron Management Services, its Chief Restructuring Officer) continues to provide direction to the management of the Company as its financial restructuring proceeds.

The Company takes this opportunity to thank its employees, customers and business partners for their ongoing support as its restructuring process nears its completion.

For more information:

Public Relations Department The Dolphin Company Email: [email protected]

About The Dolphin Company: For over 30 years, The Dolphin Company, a global operator of parks, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors across its more than 30 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas worldwide. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while also raising awareness among visitors about the importance of animal welfare. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com

SOURCE Leisure Investments Holdings LLC, et al. (The Dolphin Company)