AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

If the U.S. team wins it all on the soccer field this summer, Americans named George Washington could get a new 2026 Jeep® Wrangler

First 100 eligible Americans legally named George Washington to register at wranglerforwashingtons.com would receive a Jeep Wrangler

Jeep brand's "All in on America" broadcast and social media campaign features comedian Iliza Shlesinger

60-second TV spot and game day social media videos playfully turn the competition intensity all the way up

The Dream Stays Alive! Jeep® 'Wranglers for Washington' Campaign Goes for the Knockout Speed Speed

The Jeep® brand's Wranglers for Washington campaign is still very much in play and picking up speed following two decisive soccer wins over the last two weeks. The Stars and Stripes have officially punched their ticket to the knockout round, keeping Jeep brand's bold, all-American bet very much alive.

The brand's 60-second broadcast and social media spot, "All in on America," featuring comedian Iliza Shlesinger, airs during match day telecasts and includes game-day social media videos with Shlesinger playfully turning up the heat on the competition. Today's video and the previous two game-day videos, "Time to turn their g'day into a b'day" and "Paraguay can eat our dust," are available now.

Originally launched as a playful, patriotic celebration of summer soccer, the campaign offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: if the U.S. team goes all the way, the first 100 eligible Americans legally named George Washington, who register, will each receive a new Jeep Wrangler.

With momentum building and the stakes rising, the message is simple: the journey continues and so does the chance to turn one of America's most iconic names into a set of Jeep keys.

"We said we'd give away 100 Jeep Wranglers if America goes all the way, knowing full well it sounded a little crazy," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "But now? The team keeps winning, the dream stays alive ... and all across the U.S., our country's George Washingtons are starting to think this might actually happen."

As the U.S. team heads into the knockout stage - where every game is win-or-go-home - the Jeep brand is all in, once again inviting America to cheer a little louder, dream a little bigger and embrace a campaign that only this brand could bring to life.

Because if this run continues, 100 George Washingtons in the U.S. might just be driving off in Jeep Wranglers.

Registration for Wranglers for Washington remains open through the final match at wranglerforwashingtons.com.

The "All in on America" campaign was created in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older with a legal first name of "George" and legal last name of "Washington". Void where prohibited by law. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. ET on 6/10/26 and ends at 3:00 p.m. ET on 7/19/26. Available to the first 100 eligible George Washingtons to submit a registration. Subject to T&Cs, including how to register, trigger event details, vehicle description, and restrictions, click here. Sponsor: FCA US LLC., 1000 Chrysler Dr, Auburn Hills, MI 48326-2766.

This promotion is not sponsored by, associated with, or endorsed by FIFA, the United States Soccer Federation, any international soccer competition, or any related organization.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: jeep.com

Facebook: facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: @jeep

X: @jeep

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis