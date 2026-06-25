The Dyrt Announces Best Places to Camp Near Water Presented by Women Who Explore

PORTLAND, Ore., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has announced the 2026 Best Places to Camp Near Water Presented by Women Who Explore, a community dedicated to empowering women through outdoor adventure, connection and exploration.

Best Places to Camp Near Water

Camping can be great regardless of location and terrain, but for some people there's nothing better than setting up a tent or parking a rig right next to a crystal-clear lake or winding river. Leisure activities that a body of water makes possible are nearly endless — fishing, swimming, boating, kayaking, skipping rocks and enjoying the view are just a few. Water is the perfect camping companion as it can be the setting for the day's main activities or just provide the backdrop for rest and relaxation.

For the purposes of Best Places to Camp Near Water we excluded oceans, so don't be surprised to not find your favorite coastal beach campground on this list. These locations are on lakes, ponds, reservoirs and rivers, all of which play a major role in the appeal of these properties.

"Lakes and rivers are a main co-star for a great camping experience," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "It's a perfect setting for that first cup of coffee in the morning and dinner at night. It's how you cool off when you get back to the campsite after a long hike. It's where boaters and kayakers and fishermen do their thing and where kids splash and laugh and have the time of their lives. And who doesn't love falling asleep to the soothing sounds of a flowing river?"

Best Places to Camp Near Water recognizes the top campgrounds in the country rated highly by The Dyrt Community that are located on a lake or pond or alongside a river. The bodies of water on this list all contribute greatly to the appeal and allure of these campgrounds.

The Dyrt's 2026 Best Places to Camp Near Water Presented by Women Who Explore

It's always important to check local rules and regulations about which activities are allowed or permitted at each campground.

See photos and read all about the honorees from the Best Places to Camp Near Water Presented by Women Who Explore. Also, take a look back at Best Places to Camp For Free, Best Places to Camp: National Park Neighbors and Best Places to Camp With Kids and keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months for more Best Places to Camp awards for those looking for a very specific, once-in-a-lifetime camping adventure.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

www.thedyrt.com

About Women Who Explore

Women Who Explore is a community dedicated to empowering women through outdoor adventure, connection and exploration. Through group adventures, local events and an inclusive community, Women Who Explore helps women build confidence outside, discover new places and connect with others who share a love of the outdoors.

www.womenwhoexplore.com

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt