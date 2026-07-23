The Dyrt Announces the 2026 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has announced the 2026 Best Places To Camp Regional Awards presented by Luxefly Base Camp. The annual awards are based on reviews and ratings from The Dyrt's vast community of campers.

The Dyrt's 2026 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards

Every region in the country has something that makes it unique. The flora, fauna and landscapes can change by the mile. That's what gives the truly great campgrounds their character. They're awesome places for campers and outdoor lovers to visit and stay, but they are also representations of what makes their slice of America special.

With mountain hideaways, riverside relaxation, RV resorts, lakefront lounging and expansive wilderness, the only common thread among the 60 winning campgrounds is that they are the best places to camp in America. More specifically, they are The Dyrt's Best Places to Camp, the most-renowned campground awards program now in its sixth year. As always, honorees are chosen based on ratings and reviews from The Dyrt Community, in addition to overall reputation and prior accolades.

"This is the most exciting time of year at The Dyrt, not only because it's the height of camping season, but also because it's time to recognize America's Best Places to Camp," says CEO Kevin Long. "There are some familiar campgrounds, but also plenty of new properties that The Dyrt Community has been discovering and raving about recently."

The Best Places to Camp awards are split into Top 10 lists for six regions:

2026 Best Places To Camp: Central

2026 Best Places To Camp: Midwest

2026 Best Places To Camp: Mountain

2026 Best Places To Camp: Northeast

2026 Best Places To Camp: Pacific

2026 Best Places To Camp: Southeast

Included in the familiar and undeniable repeat winners is a trio of Dakota destinations that attract campers from all over: Scoria Pit in North Dakota as well as The Wall and Big Pine Campground in South Dakota make up the top 3 spots in the Central Region after all landing in the top 5 in 2025. In the Southeast Region, Landry Vineyards Grape Escape RV Sites in Louisiana once again makes the list, this time at the top. Having a vineyard and winery at the campsite gives them quite the advantage. California once again leads the way for all states with five campgrounds making Best Places to Camp in the Pacific Region.

The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks found that 2025 saw 82.4 million Americans heading into the great outdoors for at least one night. And from novices to experts, The Dyrt PRO continues to be a camper's best friend. PRO helps campers get the best campsites, save money and create lifetime camping memories.

The Dyrt's 2026 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards are presented by Luxefly Base Camp, a purveyor of chef-crafted, freeze-dried meals designed for camping, backpacking and outdoor adventures.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry. www.thedyrt.com

About Luxefly Base Camp

Luxefly Base Camp creates chef-crafted, freeze-dried meals using only the highest-quality ingredients designed for backpacking, camping and outdoor adventures. Chef Sara Willis, prior owner of nine restaurants in Oregon and Mexico, crafted these meals to stand up to a home-cooked or restaurant-served offering. www.luxeflybasecamp.com

Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt