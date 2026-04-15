The Dyrt Announces Best Places to Camp With Kids Presented by Kelty

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has announced the 2026 Best Places to Camp With Kids Presented by Kelty, an outdoor gear brand known for creating thoughtfully designed equipment that makes it easier for families to get outside and explore together.

The Dyrt

Memories of childhood camping trips can fuel a camper for life. Whether it was one amazing trip that will never be forgotten or an annual summertime tradition, adult campers want to provide those same memories for their own kids. And while times have changed and amenities have reclassified some campgrounds as outdoor resorts, it's still about experiencing the great outdoors and making new memories. That being said, a lot of campgrounds pull out all the stops and make sure kids have more than enough to do, and that parents can still fit in some rest and relaxation.

"When you take your children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews camping, you're quite possibly helping to create a lifelong camper," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Once you get into adulthood, those camping memories are still so strong. There's just something about leaving home, staying at a campground and being outdoors all day and night. It's freedom and adventure and so different from their everyday lives. Kids love it, and campgrounds these days are really going the extra mile."

Best Places to Camp With Kids recognizes the top campgrounds in the country that cater to younger campers. From playgrounds and fishing ponds to arcades and bounce houses, these campgrounds have activities for days, and provide a welcome respite for parents and guardians to enjoy the great outdoors themselves.

The Dyrt's 2026 Best Places to Camp With Kids Presented by Kelty

Each of these campgrounds is highly rated by The Dyrt Community and loaded with amenities that children of all ages will enjoy. There's also plenty for adults to do and explore, as many of these campgrounds are near big cities and traditional tourist destinations.

Best Places to Camp With Kids is presented by Kelty, a heritage outdoor brand focused on making camping more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. From packs and tents to sleeping bags and gear built for comfort and durability, Kelty designs products that help families spend more time outside together and create lasting memories in nature.

See photos and read all about the honorees from the Best Places to Camp With Kids Presented by Kelty. Also, take a look back at Best Places to Camp: National Park Neighbors, and keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months for more Best Places to Camp awards for those looking for a very specific, once-in-a-lifetime camping adventure.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry. www.thedyrt.com

About Kelty

Kelty is an outdoor gear brand founded in 1952 and based in Colorado. Known for its legacy in pack design and its commitment to comfort, quality and value, Kelty creates gear that helps people get outside and stay there longer. The brand continues to innovate across camping, backpacking and family-focused gear, with a mission to make the outdoors more approachable and fun for all. www.kelty.com

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SOURCE The Dyrt